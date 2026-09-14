Subscribe to Dangote Refinery shares seamlessly through Zenith Bank

Nigerians at home and in the diaspora seeking to participate in the landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals can subscribe conveniently through Zenith Bank, a receiving bank for the historic transaction and a designated electronic application channel for the offer. Subscription is open through the Zenith Bank website, the Zenith […]

Nigerians at home and in the diaspora seeking to participate in the landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals can subscribe conveniently through Zenith Bank, a receiving bank for the historic transaction and a designated electronic application channel for the offer.

Subscription is open through the Zenith Bank website, the Zenith mobile app, internet banking, USSD, corporate internet banking and any Zenith Bank branch nationwide.

Across all of these channels, anchored by Zenith Bank’s network of 456 branches and 84 cash centres, investors enjoy a secure, fast and reliable route into the offer from anywhere in the world, at any hour.

Whether the application begins on a phone in London, a laptop in Houston or across the counter of a Zenith banking hall in Lokoja, the path to ownership opens with a few taps and carries the investor smoothly through to completion. Every subscription is linked to the investor’s Bank Verification Number, a seal of identity and security that accompanies each application from submission to allotment. It is service the Zenith way: first-time and seasoned investors alike enjoy a straightforward and fully protected process, and the quiet confidence that their stake in history is processed through Zenith Bank.

Applications open on Monday, 14 September 2026 and run for 30 days, closing on Tuesday, 13 October 2026. According to the prospectus, the shares are offered at ₦525 each, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares, or ₦5,250. The offer seeks to raise ₦2.15 trillion, the largest equity offering ever undertaken on the African continent, and the prospectus further provides that retail investors who subscribe and hold their shares may qualify for bonus shares under the Retail Investor Incentive Programme, subject to regulatory approvals.

Zenith Bank stands ready to make participation effortless for investors who choose to take part. Nigeria’s largest bank by Tier-1 capital and the country’s most profitable bank, Zenith has built its reputation on combining scale with innovation, and that strength is now at the service of every investor in this offer. This is proven ground for the bank: Zenith Bank’s own most recent public offering was executed mainly through digital channels, a demonstration of digital readiness built on the bank’s robust digital infrastructure. That infrastructure has since been strengthened further through a comprehensive technological overhaul, positioning Zenith to serve its retail customers with the same excellence long enjoyed by its corporate clients, precisely the capability an offer of this scale demands.

Within the wider transaction, Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments Limited serves among the joint issuing houses, while Zenith Bank itself provides the secure and dependable channels through which applications are received and processed. Having successfully taken its own landmark offer to the market through digital channels, Zenith brings that same tested infrastructure and experience to the largest equity offering in African history. It is the same combination of financial strength, digital excellence and customer devotion that has earned Zenith Bank recognition year after year as one of Africa’s foremost financial institutions, trusted by millions of customers and by the corporates and governments behind the continent’s biggest transactions.

For over three decades, Zenith Bank has been the trusted gateway to Nigeria’s defining financial moments, and its channels are open for this one. Investors who wish to participate can fund their Zenith Bank account and subscribe through any of the bank’s platforms before the offer closes on 13 October 2026.

Please note that the details of the offer are provided in the prospectus and guided by extant regulations. Zenith Bank serves as a Receiving Bank and electronic application channel for this offer. Investors are advised to carefully read the Prospectus and, where appropriate, seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.