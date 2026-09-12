Invest in Nigeria’s future: subscribe to the Dangote Refinery IPO through FirstBank

A significant opportunity is set to open in the Nigerian capital market as Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) launches its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 14 September 2026. As a Receiving Bank for the offer, FirstBank is providing convenient and secure channels through which customers and investors can subscribe to the landmark listing. […]

A significant opportunity is set to open in the Nigerian capital market as Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) launches its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 14 September 2026. As a Receiving Bank for the offer, FirstBank is providing convenient and secure channels through which customers and investors can subscribe to the landmark listing.

Bringing Investment Opportunities Closer to Nigerians

FirstBank is committed to connecting our customers with opportunities that support wealth creation and long-term financial growth. The Dangote Refinery IPO offers retail and institutional investors the chance to participate in the growth journey of one of Africa’s most significant industrial assets.

The offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share, providing investors with an opportunity to own a stake in a company that plays a strategic role in Nigeria’s energy and industrial landscape.

Key Highlights of the Offer

Offer Price: ₦525 per share

Minimum Subscription: 10 shares (₦5,250), and multiples of 10 thereafter

Opening Date: 14 September 2026

Closing Date: 13 October 2026

Payment: Full payment upon application

Retail Investor Incentive: Eligible retail investors may receive bonus shares, subject to the Prospectus

Intended Use of Proceeds: Expansion of refinery operations

Listing Venue: Main Board, Nigerian Exchange Limited

Subscribe Easily Through FirstBank

To make participation seamless, investors can apply and pay through a wide range of FirstBank channels, including:

FirstMobile

FirstOnline

LIT App

PayByLink

FirstDirect (for corporate customers)

FirstMonie Agents

Any FirstBank branch

Detailed subscription guidelines and application links will be made available when the offer opens.

An Opportunity of a Lifetime, Enabled by FirstBank

The Dangote Refinery is widely regarded as a transformative project for Nigeria’s energy sector, with the potential to strengthen local refining capacity, support industrial development, and contribute to economic growth. Through this IPO, investors have an opportunity to participate in the future growth of a business that is helping reshape Africa’s refining landscape.

FirstBank continues to leverage our extensive network and digital capabilities to provide customers with convenient access to investment opportunities that support financial inclusion and wealth creation.

FirstBank acts solely as a Receiving Bank for this offer. Investors are advised to carefully read the Prospectus and seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.