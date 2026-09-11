Infinix GT 50 Pro Set to Make Nigerian Debut at PMNC Nigeria Finals on September 12

For competitive gamers, the wait is almost over. Infinix has confirmed September 12 as the Nigerian debut of its new GT 50 Pro gaming smartphone, with the launch taking place alongside some of the country’s top PUBG MOBILE players at the PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) Nigeria Finals. At the centre of the GT 50 […]

For competitive gamers, the wait is almost over. Infinix has confirmed September 12 as the Nigerian debut of its new GT 50 Pro gaming smartphone, with the launch taking place alongside some of the country’s top PUBG MOBILE players at the PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) Nigeria Finals.

At the centre of the GT 50 Pro is one of its biggest gaming innovations yet: the largest cooling system in the history of the GT Series. Built around Infinix’s HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, the system takes an active approach to heat management, combining a dual-piezoelectric ceramic micro-pump with precision cooling channels to help move heat away from critical components during demanding gaming sessions.

The timing of the launch is fitting. The PMNC Nigeria Fall 2026 Finals are scheduled for September 12–13, with 16 teams competing across 12 matches over two days. Nigeria’s PMNC also forms part of the wider PUBG MOBILE competitive pathway, with Nigeria listed among the countries participating in the 2026 PUBG MOBILE Global Open qualification structure.

For Infinix, however, this is more than simply choosing an esports event for a product launch. The GT 50 Pro has been positioned as the Official Gaming Partner of the 2026 PMNC Nigeria Season 2, putting the device directly in an environment where sustained gaming performance will be tested by competitive players.

Built for the Heat of Competition

The GT 50 Pro’s cooling architecture is designed around a simple challenge: keeping performance consistent when gaming gets demanding.

Its HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system uses a dual-piezoelectric ceramic micro-pump to circulate coolant through precision laser-engraved channels, with a flow rate of up to 6.5ml per minute. The system features a substantial 6,437mm² diaphragm area, designed to provide extensive coverage of the device’s critical heat sources.

Rather than relying solely on passive heat dissipation, the active system continuously helps move heat away from high-temperature areas during extended workloads.

That focus is particularly relevant for competitive gaming, where a match doesn’t stop simply because a smartphone has been running hard for an extended period.

For players competing at the PMNC, where consistency, responsiveness and sustained performance are critical, thermal management becomes more than a technical specification. It becomes part of the overall gaming experience.

From the Battleground to Nigerian Gamers

And the GT 50 Pro won’t have to wait long to prove its credentials.

The September 12 debut will put the device in front of competitive esports players and fans as the PMNC Nigeria Finals get underway. It makes the Nigerian launch particularly appropriate: the phone is arriving at an event built around the very audience it was designed to serve.

The partnership also reinforces Infinix’s growing focus on competitive mobile gaming, positioning the GT Series not simply as gaming-focused smartphones, but as devices built around the demands of players who take their performance seriously.

For Nigerian gamers who have been waiting to see what Infinix’s latest GT device can bring to competitive play, September 12 marks the beginning of that experience.

And for those ready to take the experience home, the Infinix GT 50 Pro will be available for purchase on Jumia Nigeria from September 12.

September 12. PMNC Nigeria. The GT 50 Pro enters the battlefield.