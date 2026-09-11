These 14 listed companies will be having their AGMs in September

Nigeria’s equities market is entering a busy shareholder engagement period, with 14 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) scheduled to hold Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) between September 14 and September 30, 2026.

Nigeria’s equities market is entering a busy shareholder engagement period, with 14 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) scheduled to hold Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) between September 14 and September 30, 2026.

Nairametrics review of the latest NGX X-Compliance Report published on September 4, 2026, shows that 13 companies will hold AGMs while one company will convene an EGM within the period.

The meetings cut across sectors including insurance, agriculture, oil and gas, consumer goods, logistics, publishing, technology and manufacturing, with shareholders expected to review financial performance, approve dividends, elect directors and consider key corporate resolutions.

Nairametrics reviews the companies’ latest financial performance ahead of their meetings.

10. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc — September 14 AGM

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc will begin the September shareholder meeting season with its AGM scheduled for September 14, 2026, at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano.

The company’s audited results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, showed a sharp decline in earnings.

Revenue declined to N21.5 billion from N35.3 billion, while profit before tax plunged 96.1% to N112.7 million from N2.8 billion in the previous year.

The weaker performance was attributed largely to softer sales across its agricultural products segment, particularly maize.

9. Presco Plc — September 15 AGM

Presco Plc will hold its AGM virtually on September 15, 2026.

The agro-industrial company delivered stronger earnings in its audited full year (FY) 2025 results, with profit before tax rising 57.4% to N177.98 billion from N113.22 billion in 2024.

The company’s improved performance was supported by stronger sales growth, while shareholders are expected to consider the proposed final dividend of N14.66 per share.

Including interim payments, total dividends for FY2025 amount to N44.66 per share.

8. Honeywell Flour Mills Plc — September 16 AGM

Honeywell Flour Mills will hold its AGM virtually on September 16, 2026.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026 the flour millers reported:

Revenue: N360.85 billion, down 3.4%

Profit before tax: N21.90 billion, up 3.3%

Profit after tax: N16.49 billion, up 13%

The company returned to the dividend register after a one-year break, with the board recommending a dividend of 20 kobo per share.

7. Oando Plc — September 17 AGM

Oando Plc will hold its AGM virtually on September 17, 2026.

The energy group’s audited FY2025 results recorded weaker operating performance in FY2025.

Revenue declined 22.2% to N3.18 trillion from N4.09 trillion, while profit before tax fell 64.6% to N135.76 billion from N383.27 billion.

However, profit after tax increased to N204.8 billion, supported by tax credits and higher crude production.

Average daily production increased 32% to 32,482 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

6. Red Star Express Plc — September 17 AGM

Red Star Express will hold its AGM virtually on September 17, 2026.

The logistics company delivered moderate earnings growth in its financial year ended 31 March 2026:

Revenue: N23.49 billion, up 8.5%

Gross profit: N7.29 billion, up 23%

Profit before tax: N1.07 billion, up 16.2%

Profit after tax: N585.26 million, up 7.1%

Earnings per share: 61 kobo

Its balance sheet also strengthened, with:

Total assets: N11.46 billion, up 11.5%

Equity: N5.16 billion, up 5.6%

Borrowings: zero

The company proposed a dividend of 45 kobo per share, up from 35 kobo previously.

However, shareholders will be watching operating costs, as administrative expenses increased 27.5% to N5.17 billion, limiting the conversion of gross profit growth into stronger operating earnings.

September 23 meetings

5. Secure Electronic Technology Plc — September 23 AGM

Secure Electronic Technology Plc will hold its AGM on September 23, 2026.

The gaming and lottery company reported weaker FY2025 performance:

Revenue: N4.24 billion, down 2.4%

Loss before tax: N166.79 million

Loss after tax: N166.79 million

Loss per share: 3 kobo

The company declared no dividend.

Total assets declined 8.1% to N4.45 billion, while equity fell to N3.60 billion from N3.91 billion.

The major challenge remains rising operating expenses, which increased 35.4% to N502.80 million, exceeding gross profit growth.

4. African Alliance Insurance Plc — September 23 EGM

African Alliance Insurance Plc will hold an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on September 23, 2026, amid ongoing financial challenges.

The life insurer has faced solvency and capital adequacy pressures, with accumulated losses weakening its capital position.

In its FY-2022 financial statement, the company reported:

Retained earnings deficit: -N38.08 billion

Shareholders’ equity: N3.94 billion

Insurance contract liabilities: N40.11 billion

Total assets: N49.10 billion

The company’s recovery remains dependent on capital injection, improved underwriting performance and stronger balance sheet management.

September 24 meetings

3. Coronation Insurance Plc

Coronation Insurance will hold its AGM on September 24, 2026. The insurer recorded strong operating growth in FY2025:

Insurance revenue: N74.83 billion, up 51.4%

Net insurance and investment revenue: N17.68 billion, up 149%

However:

Profit before tax declined 30.4% to N9.65 billion

Profit after tax fell 36.8% to N7.52 billion

The decline was linked largely to the absence of significant foreign exchange gains recorded in 2024.

2. Learn Africa Plc

Learn Africa will hold its AGM on September 24, 2026. The publishing company recorded stronger earnings:

Profit before tax: N1.19 billion, up 59%

Profit after tax: N753.11 million, up 59%

1.University Press Plc

University Press will also hold its AGM on September 24. The company reported:

Revenue: N3.89 billion, up 14%

Profit before tax: N389.52 million, down 37.2%

The company proposed a dividend of 18 kobo per share.

Other companies holding AGM this month include:

Academy Press Plc: Academy Press will hold its AGM on September 24, 2026.

Academy Press will hold its AGM on September 24, 2026. Juli Plc : Juli Plc will hold its AGM on September 24, 2026 at its Lagos office.

: Juli Plc will hold its AGM on September 24, 2026 at its Lagos office. Omatek Ventures Plc: Omatek Ventures will close the September shareholder meeting calendar with its AGM scheduled for September 30, 2026.

Omatek Ventures will close the September shareholder meeting calendar with its AGM scheduled for September 30, 2026. Lasaco Assurance Plc: Lasaco Assurance had earlier held its AGM virtually on September 3.

What you should know:

September 24 is the busiest meeting date, with five companies — Coronation Insurance, Learn Africa, University Press, Academy Press and Juli Plc — scheduled to hold meetings.

Virtual AGMs remain popular, with companies including Presco, Honeywell Flour, Oando and Red Star Express choosing online meetings.

The meetings provide investors an opportunity to assess:

Earnings performance

Dividend decisions

Board resolutions

Capital structure changes

Future business strategy

While some companies such as Presco, Honeywell Flour, Red Star Express and Learn Africa are entering the meetings with improved earnings, others including Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Secure Electronic Technology and African Alliance Insurance face significant operational and balance sheet challenges.

However, shareholders should confirm final meeting dates, venues and resolutions with company registrars before attending or making investment decisions.