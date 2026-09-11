Oxygen X takes loans to local markets, meeting traders right where they are

Oxygen X Finance Company took its “Right Where You Are” campaign to the heart of Lagos, storming CMS and Obalende markets to meet traders, small business owners and everyday Nigerians where they work and do business.The market activation brought the Oxygen X team directly to traders, creating an opportunity to have real conversations about credit, […]

Oxygen X Finance Company took its “Right Where You Are” campaign to the heart of Lagos, storming CMS and Obalende markets to meet traders, small business owners and everyday Nigerians where they work and do business.

The market activation brought the Oxygen X team directly to traders, creating an opportunity to have real conversations about credit, loans and the financial needs of running a business from restocking goods to managing cash flow and taking advantage of new business opportunities.

For Oxygen X, the idea behind the activation is simple: credit should be closer to the people who need it.

“We need to close the gap when it comes to formal credit,” said Emmanuella Awogu, Brand Manager, Oxygen X. “That mom-and-pop shop, the amala seller, the trader in the market, they may not have the traditional paperwork, banking history or access that makes getting a loan from a conventional lender easy. But they are running real businesses, serving real customers and contributing to the economy every day.

“Our job is to make credit more accessible. With our digital channels and agent network, we can take loans closer to these customers, so they don’t always have to leave their business or wait endlessly to access credit. We want people to know that when they need credit, Oxygen X is right where they are.”

Oxygen X provides personal loans, SME loans, business loans and working capital loans to individuals and businesses, backed by the strength of Access Holdings. Customers can apply through the Oxygen X mobile app and website, while its growing agent network extends access beyond digital channels and into communities and markets.

The company is also expanding access to Buy Now, Pay Later through OxygenNow, allowing customers to purchase products and pay overtime. Its growing network of BNPL partners includes Thermocool, Orca Mall, Konga, Redington, Izifin Technologies among others.

The CMS and Obalende market storm is part of Oxygen X’s broader Right Where You Are campaign, which is built around bringing credit and lending closer to everyday Nigerians — not just through advertising, but through direct engagement in the places where people live, work, trade and make money.

For the trader looking for a business loan to restock, the small business owner who needs working capital, or an individual who needs a personal loan, Oxygen X is taking its message beyond the screen and into the real world.

Credit should not feel out of reach. Sometimes, it just needs to meet you right where you are.

About Oxygen X Finance Company

Oxygen X is a digital-first consumer lending business committed to unlocking financial possibilities for Africans. A subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, Oxygen X is built to redefine lending across the Access ecosystem by delivering financial solutions designed to help individuals and businesses thrive.

Built on advanced risk technology and a customer-first philosophy, Oxygen X is on a mission to become the world’s most respected African lending brand – one that empowers people to make smart financial decisions, improve their livelihoods, and move confidently to their next level.

From salary earners navigating monthly needs to entrepreneurs growing their hustle, Oxygen X provides accessible loans that create real impact. Our approach blends financial innovation with sustainability, ensuring that every loan given supports long-term progress for customers, communities, and the economy.

With a growing community of users, strong governance structures, and the backing of one of Africa’s largest financial ecosystems, Oxygen X is shaping the future of digital credit – one responsible loan at a time- https://www.oxygenx.africa/