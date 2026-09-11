Why you shouldn’t miss FirstBank’s agric and export expo 2026

As Nigeria continues to diversify its economy beyond oil, agriculture and non-oil exports are emerging as powerful drivers of growth, job creation, food security, and foreign exchange earnings. To advance this conversation, FirstBank will host the 5th edition of its Agric and Export Expo on 16 and 17 September 2026 under the theme: “From Farm […]

As Nigeria continues to diversify its economy beyond oil, agriculture and non-oil exports are emerging as powerful drivers of growth, job creation, food security, and foreign exchange earnings.

To advance this conversation, FirstBank will host the 5th edition of its Agric and Export Expo on 16 and 17 September 2026 under the theme: “From Farm to Global Markets: Building Nigeria’s Export Value Chain.”

The two-day event will bring together policymakers, regulators, agribusiness leaders, exporters, investors, and development partners to discuss practical solutions for strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural value chain and expanding access to global markets.

The Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, will deliver the keynote address, sharing insights on boosting agricultural productivity and strengthening food systems.

The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Umar Bago, will deliver a goodwill message.

Participants will also hear from respected industry leaders, including:

Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, MD/CEO, Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited

Taiwo Ayoade, Deputy Managing Director, Agro Traders Limited and Plantation Industries Limited

Sunil Kumar Chauhan, MD/CEO, Dangote Fertiliser Limited

Ayodele Abioye, MD/CEO, BUA Foods Plc

Dr. Agboola Zubayr Belgore, MD Amo Byng Nigeria Limited

Amit Bose, Chief Financial Officer, Valency Agro Nigeria

Interested participants are encouraged to register on https://firstbanknigeria.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wGSKr5NFSTaF9F7vVVP2Ng#/registration

Now in its fifth year, the FirstBank Agric and Export Expo has become a leading platform for promoting collaboration, innovation, and investment across the agriculture and export ecosystem. The conference will explore emerging market opportunities, export financing, value addition, technological innovation, and policy frameworks that can help Nigerian businesses compete globally.

Whether you are a farmer, exporter, agribusiness owner, investor, or entrepreneur, the Expo offers a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights, build partnerships, and discover new growth opportunities.