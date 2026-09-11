Access Bank empowers over 1,000 women entrepreneurs, catalysing business growth through training and Funding.

Launches season 8 with ₦7 million grant to accelerate women-owned businesses Access Bank Plc has launched the eighth season of its flagship Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton initiative, strengthening its commitment to helping women entrepreneurs turn business ideas and seed capital into sustainable, scalable enterprises.Since its inception, the programme has supported more than 1,000 women entrepreneurs across 10 […]

Launches season 8 with ₦7 million grant to accelerate women-owned businesses

Access Bank Plc has launched the eighth season of its flagship Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton initiative, strengthening its commitment to helping women entrepreneurs turn business ideas and seed capital into sustainable, scalable enterprises.

Since its inception, the programme has supported more than 1,000 women entrepreneurs across 10 African countries, providing approximately $200,000 in business grants, alongside business education, mentorship, coaching and access to markets. The programme has continued to demonstrate that targeted investment in women-owned businesses can create impact that extends beyond individual beneficiaries to their employees, communities and wider markets.

For Season 8, Access Bank is increasing its major business grant to ₦7 million, providing greater capital support for women entrepreneurs with the potential to scale. A total of 120 women entrepreneurs will be selected for the three-week Womenpreneur Mini-MBA programme, delivered in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), while 19 additional beneficiaries will receive grants to support the growth and development of their businesses.

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, Nene-Kunle Ogunlusi, Head, Women Banking, Access Bank Plc, said the programme’s success is ultimately reflected in what beneficiaries have achieved with the support provided.

“Beyond the numbers, what interests us most is what these women have been able to do with the training. We’ve seen beneficiaries grow their businesses locally and internationally, while others have gone on to train women in their communities. This shows the value of combining knowledge with access to markets.”

The impact of the programme is reflected in the progress of its graduates, many of whom have gone on to expand their businesses, enter new markets and create opportunities for other women. Some beneficiaries have also taken on the role of mentors and trainers, sharing the knowledge gained through Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton with other entrepreneurs within their communities.

Womenpreneur graduates have further distinguished themselves through industry recognition, including winning the Nigerian MSME Awards in consecutive editions. These outcomes demonstrate the potential of women-led businesses to grow and compete when they have access to the right combination of capital, knowledge, networks and market opportunities.

Beyond providing seed capital, Access Bank’s approach is designed to support women throughout their business journey and bring more women into the formal financial system.

According to Chizoba Iheme, Head, Product and Segment, Access Bank Plc, Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton supports the Bank’s broader financial inclusion agenda by helping women build the skills required at different stages of their business journey.

“Women are very important to what we do at Access Bank. Through Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton, we bring women into the financial system and support them through different stages of their business journey, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed.”

The Season 8 Mini-MBA will provide participants with practical business knowledge, mentorship and networks to strengthen their operations, improve decision-making and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

Ifeoluwa Oluwatosin Oyeyipo, Programme Manager, Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton, Access Bank Plc, said the selection process is designed to identify entrepreneurs with businesses that can maximise the opportunities provided through the programme.

“Applicants must be female business owners who have operated for at least one year, own at least 50 per cent of their business and be Access Bank customers. For the Mini-MBA, we are particularly looking for businesses with strong potential to scale.”

The focus on scalability reflects the programme’s evolution from simply supporting women to building a pipeline of women-led businesses capable of growing beyond their immediate markets and contributing to broader economic activity.

For Oge Kasie-Nwanchukwu, Acting Head, Group Marketing and Retail Analytics, Access Bank Plc, communicating the stories behind the numbers is essential to demonstrating the real value created through the programme.

“The numbers tell us how many women we have reached, but their stories show what that impact truly means. When women share how knowledge, mentorship and market access helped them scale, they show others what is possible with the right support.”

Through Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton, Access Bank is building more than a network of programme graduates. The initiative is creating a growing community of women entrepreneurs who are using capital, knowledge and market access to build stronger businesses, create opportunities and inspire other women to pursue entrepreneurship.

As Season 8 opens, the increase in the major business grant to ₦7 million represents the next step in Access Bank’s continued investment in the growth potential of women-owned businesses.

Eligible women entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply at http://www.womenpreneur.thewcommunity.com for Season 8 and access the training, mentorship, networks and financial support designed to help them strengthen their businesses and unlock their next stage of growth.