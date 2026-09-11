From Consumers to Shareholders: Inside the Dangote Refinery IPO and How to Participate

Nigeria’s capital market is approaching a defining moment as Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE prepares to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO), giving investors an opportunity to own a stake in one of Africa’s largest industrial projects. The offer involves 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share. If fully subscribed, it will raise […]

Nigeria’s capital market is approaching a defining moment as Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE prepares to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO), giving investors an opportunity to own a stake in one of Africa’s largest industrial projects. The offer involves 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share. If fully subscribed, it will raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion, or about $1.6 billion, making it Africa’s largest IPO to date.

The offer is scheduled to open on September 14, 2026, and close on October 13, 2026, subject to the terms of the approved offer documents. The minimum subscription is 10 shares, costing ₦5,250 before applicable charges. The relatively low entry point is designed to broaden participation and give more Nigerians and African investors an opportunity to become shareholders in the refinery.

The significance of the transaction goes beyond its size. Built at a reported cost of approximately $20 billion, the Lekki-based Dangote Refinery has a refining capacity of about 650,000 barrels per day and has become an increasingly important player in Nigeria’s petroleum-products market since commencing operations in 2024. The refinery’s recent financial performance has also increased investor attention. Reuters reported that it generated $1.82 billion in profit in the first half of 2026, compared with a $476 million loss in the corresponding period of 2025.

The company has also announced plans to increase capacity to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029, effectively more than doubling its current capacity. The wider expansion programme is estimated at about $14.3 billion. For investors, therefore, the IPO represents an opportunity to participate in the next phase of an industrial project that is still expanding. The proposed expansion will require substantial capital and is intended to increase refining capacity, develop additional infrastructure and strengthen the company’s position in the African energy market.

For investors who decide to participate, the next question is how to subscribe. This is where FSDH Capital comes in. FSDH Capital is a Securities and Exchange Commission-licensed Issuing House, Financial Adviser and Broker/Dealer, as well as a Dealing Member of the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The firm is also one of the Joint Issuing Houses supporting the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals IPO. Its involvement builds on an established capital-market relationship with the Dangote Group. FSDH Capital’s published transaction history includes its role as a Joint Arranger on a Dangote Sugar Refinery transaction in 2025, alongside participation in other major Nigerian capital-market transactions. For investors, FSDH Capital provides a regulated channel through which they can access the offer and navigate the subscription process.

How to subscribe for the Dangote IPO

Investors can subscribe through the FSDH Capital App or Web Portal. Existing FSDH Capital investors can:

Log in to the FSDH Capital App or Web Portal. Select “Hot IPO Offers” or choose “Invest.” Select “Dangote Refinery Offer.” Click “Subscribe Now.” Enter the number of shares they wish to purchase. If sufficient funds are available, the account will be debited automatically. If additional funds are required, fund the account as prompted and complete the subscription.

New investors can download the FSDH Capital App from the App Store or Google Play, or access the Web Portal and create an account including a Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account which is simplified and easy at FSDH Capital with the use of technology that allows new investors get an account in seconds and invest in stocks immediately.

After providing their BVN for verification, investors can log in, select “Explore IPO Offers,” choose “Dangote Refinery Offer,” provide the required bank details, enter the number of shares they wish to purchase and fund their wallet.

FSDH Capital also provides a top-up option for investors who need additional shares, as well as a process for investors subscribing on behalf of a minor, subject to the required details and documentation. As a Joint Issuing House on the offer, FSDH Capital combines its capital-market experience with a digital investment platform designed to make access to the Dangote Refinery IPO more convenient for both existing and new investors.

At ₦2.15 trillion, the Dangote Refinery IPO is large enough to have implications beyond Dangote Refinery itself. It represents a significant moment for Nigeria’s capital market and an opportunity for ordinary investors to participate in the ownership of a major Nigerian industrial asset with a minimum entry point of ₦5,250.