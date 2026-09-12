Qubators global conference 2026 puts purpose at the heart of technology, innovation and impact

Qubators Global Conference (QGC ‘26) is set to bring together Christian technology professionals, builders, founders, creatives and innovators from across Africa and around the world for a one-day gathering taking place on Saturday, 17th October 2026 at Cornerstone Event Centre, 33 Olanrewaju Street, off Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos. The conference, themed “Building with Purpose: […]

Qubators Global Conference (QGC ‘26) is set to bring together Christian technology professionals, builders, founders, creatives and innovators from across Africa and around the world for a one-day gathering taking place on Saturday, 17th October 2026 at Cornerstone Event Centre, 33 Olanrewaju Street, off Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

The conference, themed “Building with Purpose: Purpose, Innovation, and Impact,” will bring together people building businesses, products, communities, and ideas around a shared conviction that their skills are an assignment with unique purposes. Through conversations exploring faith, technology, creativity and innovation, QGC ‘26 will examine how believers can use their gifts to create meaningful value, shape culture, and advance the Gospel.

QGC ‘26 is built on a simple conviction that technology is more than a tool for innovation. In the hands of purpose-driven builders, it can become a means of shaping culture, solving problems, influencing communities and communicating the Gospel. This conviction will inform the conversations, sessions and experiences throughout the conference, with faith serving not as a separate subject but as the lens through which the entire gathering is approached.

The conference will welcome a broad community of Christian builders, including technology professionals, startup founders, developers, creatives, investors, executives, ecosystem leaders, church and ministry leaders and individuals exploring the intersection of faith and technology. Startups, companies and ecosystem organisations will also have an opportunity to engage with the community, while investors and senior business leaders will connect with emerging ideas and talent, creating an opportunity to back existing and high-potential projects built by trusted and vested developers.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Pastor Bisi Osademe – Director, Qubators Network said QGC was created to encourage a more purposeful approach to building. “We believe what we build matters, but why we build matters just as much. QGC is creating a space where believers can connect purpose with innovation and turn their skills, ideas and businesses into work that creates lasting impact.”

Registration is currently open at qubators.org/qgc/register for free in-person attendance and live-stream participation, giving attendees across Nigeria and beyond the opportunity to join the conference. QGC is also inviting speakers to join the 2026 gathering and contribute to an ecosystem connecting faith, technology, innovation and enterprise.

Companies and organisations interested in showcasing their products, services, and solutions can secure paid Exhibition booth space, while Sponsorship opportunities are available across different tiers, with brand visibility and activation benefits.

For further enquiries, participants can visit the QGC’s Website: qubators.org or call: +234 9041403895

Build with Purpose — QGC 2026!