EV Nigeria Expo 2026 Moves to November 25-26 After COP31

The EV Nigeria Expo & Conference (EVN Expo), Nigeria’s premier platform for electric vehicles and clean mobility, has announced that its 2026 edition will now hold on 25 and 26 November 2026 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. The new dates place the Expo directly after COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference […]

The EV Nigeria Expo & Conference (EVN Expo),

Nigeria’s premier platform for electric vehicles and clean mobility, has announced that its 2026 edition will now hold on 25 and 26 November 2026 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new dates place the Expo directly after COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference holding in Antalya, Türkiye from 9 to 20 November 2026. EVN Expo 2026 is the first national platform where Nigeria converts the commitments of the COP31 season into investment, policy and industrial action. The November window also places the Expo and its Deal Room in the period when companies and investors set their budgets and capital plans for 2027.

“COP31 will close on 20 November with fresh commitments that Nigeria must now convert into action,” said Koye Abiola, Convener of the EV Nigeria Expo. “We have placed EVN Expo in the days that follow so that the investors, policymakers, manufacturers and operators building this sector meet at exactly the moment those commitments are live. It is the right room at the right time.”

The 2026 edition will run across two days with distinct focus. Day One convenes industry, government and capital. Day Two centres on skills and the people who will build the sector, with practical programming for engineers, technicians, students and entrepreneurs entering the e-mobility value chain.

Registered attendees, sponsors and partners have been notified directly, and existing registrations remain valid for the new dates.

Registration continues at www.evnigeriaexpo.com.

About the EV Nigeria Expo & Conference

The EV Nigeria Expo & Conference (EVN Expo) is Nigeria’s premier platform for electric vehicles and clean mobility, organised by Future Drive Africa and Imaginarium. The platform convenes government, industry, capital, commercial buyers and talent around the growth of Nigeria’s electric mobility sector. Its inaugural 2025 edition in Lagos drew more than 600 participants, brought nine clean energy and e-mobility companies to the exhibition floor, hosted fifteen institutional investors in its Deal Room, and convened three government agencies. The platform also publishes the EV Nigeria White Paper, an annual assessment of the state and direction of electric mobility in Nigeria.

Media Contact

Koye Abiola, Convener, EV Nigeria Expo · [email protected] · +234 809 818 6304