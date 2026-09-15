Africa’s Biggest IPO: Dangote Promises Strong Returns, Generational Wealth for Investors

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has assured investors that the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE presents a compelling opportunity for strong returns and sustainable wealth creation, positioning the offer as a chance for Nigerians and Africans to participate in one of the continent’s most […]

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has assured investors that the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE presents a compelling opportunity for strong returns and sustainable wealth creation, positioning the offer as a chance for Nigerians and Africans to participate in one of the continent’s most significant industrial achievements.

Speaking during the “Facts Behind the Offer” presentation at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos, Dangote described the $1.6 billion offer as the largest IPO ever undertaken in Africa, underscoring the company’s commitment to broadening ownership and enabling millions of individuals to benefit from the value generated by a world-class industrial enterprise.

According to him, the refinery IPO is more than a capital raising exercise; it is an opportunity for investors to become part owners of a strategic asset that is already delivering strong operational and financial results.

“The Dangote Refinery IPO is more than an investment opportunity; it is an opportunity for millions of Nigerians and Africans to build lasting wealth through ownership of a world-class industrial asset. We have built a refinery that is already delivering strong revenues, solid profitability and significant value to the economy. By investing today, shareholders are not only positioning themselves to enjoy attractive returns and dividend prospects, but they are also laying the foundation for generational wealth that can benefit their children and grandchildren. This offer is designed to allow ordinary people to participate in an extraordinary success story and share in the long-term value that Dangote Refinery will continue to create for decades to come.”

He emphasised that the offer reflects the Group’s long-standing philosophy of creating prosperity through broad ownership, enabling ordinary citizens to share in the success of transformational businesses

Dangote noted that the refinery has already fulfilled its core vision of transforming Nigeria from a major importer of refined petroleum products into a significant refining and export hub, supplying domestic demand while serving markets across Africa and beyond.

“We are not merely offering shares; we are offering Nigerians an opportunity to participate in a transformational chapter of our economic history. This is a strategic investment in an asset that is creating jobs, conserving foreign exchange, enhancing energy security and strengthening Africa’s industrial capacity,” he stated

The IPO has been structured to encourage broad participation, with 4.1 billion ordinary shares offered at N525 per share and a minimum subscription of just 10 shares valued at N5,250. The offer is expected to attract a diverse range of investors, including civil servants, teachers, artisans, students, institutional investors, pension funds and members of the Nigerian diaspora.

Highlighting the refinery’s financial strength, Dangote disclosed that the company generated approximately N19.47 trillion in revenue during the first half of 2026, while profit after tax reached N2.55 trillion, demonstrating its capacity to create sustainable value for shareholders.

At the offer price, Dangote Petroleum Refinery is expected to achieve an implied market capitalisation of approximately N65.22 trillion. Together with the market capitalisations of Dangote Cement Plc and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, the listing is projected to create an equity cluster valued at about N83.5 trillion, making the Dangote Group the largest equity cluster on the Nigerian Exchange.

Commenting on the significance of the transaction, NGX Group Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga, described the offer as a defining milestone for Africa’s capital markets and a demonstration of the capacity of African capital to finance large-scale projects capable of accelerating economic growth and development across the continent.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hailed the IPO as a watershed moment for Africa’s financial markets, noting that it reinforces confidence in the continent’s ability to mobilize capital and invest in its own future.

“This transaction is changing perceptions about what is possible in Africa. It is creating opportunities for a broad spectrum of investors, from small business owners and market traders to institutional investors and technology entrepreneurs,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Stock Exchange, Kesegofetse Molatlhegi, commended Dangote for demonstrating that African ambition can deliver globally significant industrial projects, while encouraging greater continental participation in the refinery’s growth story.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Davide Bird, highlighted the refinery’s operational achievements, noting that it has become the largest single supplier of refined petroleum products into Europe and continues to maintain safe, reliable and efficient operations. He added that the company remains focused on delivering its Vision 2030 objective of becoming the world’s largest integrated refinery and petrochemical complex.

Reaffirming the significance of the offer, Dangote said the IPO represents an opportunity for investors to move from consumers to owners and participate in the long-term growth of one of Africa’s most strategic industrial enterprises.

“This is a defining investment opportunity. We want millions of Nigerians and Africans to become owners of a business that has been built to create value for generations. Those who invest today are positioning themselves to benefit from the growth, resilience and enduring legacy of a truly transformational enterprise,” he said.