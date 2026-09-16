Africhange vs LemFi vs NALA: which UK remittance app should you switch to?

If you regularly send money from the UK to Nigeria, you don’t necessarily have to stick with one remittance app.You can have Africhange, LemFi, and NALA on the same phone, enter £500 into each, and compare how much your recipient would get. But the exchange rate is only one factor in the decision, especially if […]

If you regularly send money from the UK to Nigeria, you don’t necessarily have to stick with one remittance app.

You can have Africhange, LemFi, and NALA on the same phone, enter £500 into each, and compare how much your recipient would get. But the exchange rate is only one factor in the decision, especially if you send money regularly.

One provider may offer a better rate today but have a shorter operating history, while another may have millions of customers and a product you already trust, but leave you with slightly less naira on a particular transfer. There are also differences in fees, support, and what you can do with the app besides sending money to Nigeria.

We’ve compared all three on the same criteria: rates and fees, track record, transfer speed and reliability, customer reviews, and additional features.

1. Rates and fees

Rates are probably the first thing to compare because a difference of a few naira per pound becomes more noticeable as the amount you send increases.

The problem with checking rates once is that they move throughout the day. The provider offering the most naira for £500 this morning may not still be ahead tomorrow.

There is, however, a sizeable historical dataset comparing Africhange and LemFi.

Earlier this month, Africhange published an analysis of historical exchange-rate records sourced from BestRates. The study covered January 2025 to August 2026 and matched Africhange and LemFi quotes captured at similar times.

Across 37,521 observations matched within ten minutes, Africhange had the higher GBP-to-NGN quote 91.8% of the time. LemFi was higher in 4.4%, while 3.8% of the observations were equal.

The average difference across the dataset was ₦12.69 per £1 in Africhange’s favour, with a median difference of ₦10. Africhange also had a positive average rate difference in each of the 20 months covered by the study.

For NALA, we have a much narrower comparison. When we checked BestRates while preparing this article, a £100 transfer showed Africhange at ₦1,845 per pound and NALA at ₦1,842.84. That worked out to ₦184,500 through Africhange and ₦184,284.10 through NALA, a difference of roughly ₦216.

Fees are another point of difference. Africhange and LemFi do not charge a separate transfer fee on UK-to-Nigeria transfers, so the main thing to compare between them is the exchange rate and, ultimately, how much naira the recipient gets. NALA currently charges £0.99 for bank transfers to Nigeria, while mobile-money transfers have no separate transfer fee apart from the margin built into its exchange rate.

Based on the available evidence, Africhange has a strong historical rate case against LemFi. Across the 37,521 matched observations in its BestRates analysis, it offered the higher quoted rate 91.8% of the time. There is not enough long-term data to make a meaningful comparison between Africhange and NALA, so the live payout remains the most useful way to compare the two before sending.

2. Track record and scale

Based on the latest customer figures disclosed by the companies, LemFi has the largest reported customer base of the three. Its current website claims it is trusted by more than 2 million users, while NALA says it is trusted by more than 1 million people across 35+ countries. These are company-reported global figures, rather than UK-to-Nigeria customer numbers.

LemFi has also disclosed more about the volume of money moving through its platform. TechCrunch reported in January 2025 that the company was processing around $1 billion in payments each month. At the time, LemFi had more than one million active customers and had just raised a $53 million Series B, bringing its total disclosed funding to $85 million.

That scale gives LemFi a larger disclosed operating base, but it does not necessarily translate into a better rate, lower cost, or better experience for someone sending money to Nigeria today. NALA has also grown considerably. Its current website says it is trusted by more than one million people in 35+ countries. We did not find a directly comparable current monthly transaction-volume figure from NALA, so LemFi’s $1 billion figure should not be interpreted as proof that its entire business is necessarily larger.

Africhange has the shortest UK operating history of the three. TechCabal reported in November 2024 that it had more than 200,000 users globally and had processed more than two million transactions since launch. Those figures measure something different from LemFi’s current customer count and monthly payment volume, so putting them side by side does not give us a clean measure of relative scale.

A shorter operating history or smaller reported customer base does not automatically mean poorer service, just as having more customers does not guarantee better value. But for someone who places a lot of weight on the amount of publicly disclosed operating history behind a remittance provider, LemFi currently provides more evidence to examine.

3. Transfer speed and reliability

Speed is one of the harder categories to rank fairly.

NALA says most transfers to Nigeria are instant or arrive within a few minutes. Its published transfer times vary according to how the recipient receives the money.

LemFi also markets its transfers as fast, while Africhange is built around near-instant cross-border transfers. The problem is that the providers do not publish their figures using the same methodology.

Transfers can also take longer because of verification, compliance checks, or third-party processing by the recipient’s financial institution.

For that reason, we don’t think the available evidence supports naming a speed winner among the three. All are designed to deliver digital remittances quickly, and there is no comparable independent test showing that one consistently completes UK-to-Nigeria transfers faster than the others.

4. Customer reviews and support

Support is similarly difficult to turn into a clean ranking because none of the three publishes comparable UK-to-Nigeria resolution or failure rates.

Public reviews give us more to work with, though they must be treated carefully. Trustpilot reviews can come from customers in different countries and use different transfer corridors, so they are better for identifying recurring customer experiences than for calculating which provider is objectively more reliable.

LemFi has by far the largest public review footprint of the three. Its Trustpilot profile has tens of thousands of reviews, with positive feedback frequently highlighting ease of use and successful transfers. Complaints include transfers that remain pending and difficulties in resolving more complex cases.

NALA has a considerably smaller review base. Its reviews also include plenty of positive experiences alongside complaints about delayed or failed transactions and the time it takes to resolve individual problems.

Africhange has the smallest review footprint of the three. Customers have praised support and successful transfers, while negative reviews cite issues with verification, funding, and transfer delays.

Those patterns are not unusual for remittance services, and the review data is not clean enough to declare a support winner.

5. What else can you do with each app?

All three companies are expanding beyond the basic act of converting Pounds to Naira, and there is more overlap among their products than might initially appear.

Africhange offers eligible UK customers GBP accounts through Griffin, each with its own sort code and account number. Customers can receive payments, hold GBP, and make transfers using Faster Payments. Griffin also says eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Africhange supports multiple currencies as well and offers volume-based rate improvements for qualifying transfers.

LemFi also offers multi-currency functionality. UK users can hold and manage multiple currencies, while its broader UK product has expanded to include an instant-access savings account. Its current UK site also lists credit, credit monitoring, and other financial products, although eligibility and availability vary.

So multi-currency accounts are not, by themselves, a meaningful distinction between LemFi and Africhange. The differences are more specific. Africhange combines its remittance service with UK bank account functionality through Griffin and volume-based rate improvements, while LemFi has expanded further into products such as savings and credit-related services.

NALA is developing its own Global Account proposition. Its main website describes functionality for receiving, holding, converting, and sending money across borders. There is some nuance around availability, however. NALA’s August 2026 Global Accounts terms specifically describe its USD Global Account as a service for receiving cross-border USD payments, holding USD value and, where available, converting and withdrawing into local currency. We therefore would not assume every Global Account feature shown on NALA’s wider site is available to every UK customer.

All three are moving beyond simple remittances, but in somewhat different directions. That makes the individual features you would actually use more useful for comparison than describing any one of the three as having the “broader” product.

So, Africhange, LemFi or NALA?

There isn’t one answer that works for everyone.

If your priority is the GBP-to-NGN exchange rate, Africhange has the strongest historical evidence we found against LemFi. Across more than 37,000 matched observations, its quoted rate was higher 91.8% of the time. That is meaningful evidence, even after accounting for the fact that Africhange conducted the analysis itself.

If you put more weight on track record and scale, specifically in the UK, LemFi makes the stronger case. It had already surpassed one million active customers and was processing around $1 billion per month by early 2025. Existing LemFi customers also have their own transaction history to consider. If you have used it reliably for years, a small difference in rate may not be enough to make you switch.

NALA becomes more interesting if you want a product built to manage money across borders, rather than just sending money to Nigeria. Its Global Account proposition and reach across more than 35 countries give it a broader international focus, although the availability of individual account features can vary.

Speed does not give us a convincing reason to choose one over the others, and the public support data is not comparable enough to crown a winner there either.

For a regular UK-to-Nigeria sender, that leaves a fairly practical decision. Check how much naira each app will deliver for the amount you want to send, make sure you are comparing standard pricing rather than a temporary welcome offer, and then weigh that against your experience with the provider and any additional financial features you actually intend to use.

Based on the available evidence, Africhange is particularly worth comparing if the rate is your priority, LemFi if operating history and scale matter more, and NALA if you want a broader cross-border account product.

Those are reasons to consider each provider, rather than reasons to assume any one of them will be the best choice every time.