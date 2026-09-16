FilmOne Entertainment Selected as Nigeria’s Sole Representative at Inaugural TIFF: The Market

FilmOne Entertainment, Nigeria’s leading film distribution and entertainment company, has been named one of six African buyers participating in TIFF: The Market, the inaugural edition of the Toronto International Film Festival’s new global film industry market. FilmOne is the only official distributor representing Nigeria in the buyer cohort. TIFF: The Market runs from September 10–16, […]

FilmOne Entertainment, Nigeria’s leading film distribution and entertainment company, has been named one of six African buyers participating in TIFF: The Market, the inaugural edition of the Toronto International Film Festival’s new global film industry market. FilmOne is the only official distributor representing Nigeria in the buyer cohort.

TIFF: The Market runs from September 10–16, 2026, alongside the 51st Toronto International Film Festival. The market brings together more than 130 buyers from 49 countries, with only six African companies selected to participate. Alongside FilmOne, the African buyer cohort includes Filmfinity, Sun Africa Group, Forefront Media Group, and Digicine Motion Pictures/Studios — all of South Africa — and Hakka Distribution of Tunisia.

FilmOne’s selection places it as the sole company representing Nigeria — Africa’s largest film industry by output — among the group of six.

From Toronto, FilmOne’s team will be meeting with international sellers and industry stakeholders to acquire new titles, build distribution partnerships, and expand the reach of African cinema, with Nollywood content central to those conversations.

Announcing its participation, FilmOne Entertainment said:

“Nigeria has a seat at the table. From September 10–16 in Toronto, we’re here to buy, to build, and to keep opening the door wider for African cinema.”

About FilmOne Entertainment

FilmOne Entertainment is a leading Nigerian film distribution and entertainment company, operating Filmhouse Cinemas across Nigeria and distributing local and international titles to African audiences. The company continues to build pathways for Nigerian and African stories to reach global markets.