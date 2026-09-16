Sims and Samsung celebrate 33 years of partnership with up to 33% off premium products

SIMS Nigeria and Samsung are pleased to announce the launch of their 33rd Anniversary Promo, a special celebration marking 33 years of partnership and the longest-standing Samsung business relationship in Africa. The anniversary promo, which runs from September 16 to September 30, 2026, gives customers across Nigeria an exciting opportunity to purchase a wide range […]

SIMS Nigeria and Samsung are pleased to announce the launch of their 33rd Anniversary Promo, a special celebration marking 33 years of partnership and the longest-standing Samsung business relationship in Africa.

The anniversary promo, which runs from September 16 to September 30, 2026, gives customers across Nigeria an exciting opportunity to purchase a wide range of premium Samsung products at discounts of up to 33%.

For more than three decades, the partnership between SIMS Nigeria and Samsung has helped bring world-class technology and innovative electronics closer to Nigerian consumers. The 33rd anniversary celebration is a significant milestone that celebrates a relationship built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers.

Under the anniversary offer, shoppers can enjoy attractive discounts across a wide range of genuine Samsung products, including Smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances and smartphones.

Speaking on the launch of the promo, Samsung Brand Manager at SIMS Nigeria, Ginika Edeh, said the anniversary celebration is an opportunity to appreciate the customers who have supported both brands over the years.

“For 33 years, SIMS and Samsung have worked together to provide Nigerian consumers with access to genuine, high-quality and innovative products. This anniversary promo is our way of celebrating this remarkable milestone while rewarding our loyal customers with attractive discounts of up to 33% across selected Samsung products.

“We are excited to give our customers the premium technology and quality Samsung is known for at prices that offer even greater value.” She spoke.

The 15-day anniversary celebration will be supported by a nationwide marketing and customer engagement campaign designed to create awareness and drive shoppers to SIMS Digital Centers across the country.

Customers can visit any SIMS Digital Center nationwide to explore the available products and take advantage of the anniversary offers. Lagos shoppers can also buy the discounted products online through the SIMS Online platform, providing another convenient way to shop for genuine Samsung products.

The promo reinforces SIMS Nigeria’s commitment to making quality technology and smart lifestyle products accessible to consumers while continuing to provide trusted retail experiences and reliable customer service.

For Samsung, the anniversary provides another way to celebrate its longstanding relationship with SIMS and its continued connection with Nigerian consumers.

The SIMS and Samsung 33rd Anniversary Promo runs from September 16 to September 30, 2026, with discounts of up to 33% on selected Samsung products.

Customers may visit any SIMS Digital Center nationwide or shop online via the SIMS Online platform.

For more information, please contact:

Mehmood Khan: 08093154211

Nathaniel Edoja: 09088194133