Legend Internet’s FY2026 profit falls 91% as N672 million asset-gain masks operating loss

Legend Internet Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N13.21 million for the 12 months ended July 31, 2026, down 92.35% from N172.66 million in the prior year, largely driven by nearly nine-fold growth in administrative expenses and a more than tenfold surge in finance costs.

Legend Internet Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N13.21 million for the 12 months ended July 31, 2026, down 92.35% from N172.66 million in the prior year, largely driven by nearly nine-fold growth in administrative expenses and a more than tenfold surge in finance costs.

According to the company’s financial results filed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, profit for the period fell 90.73% year-on-year to N13.21 million from N142.46 million, even as the top line came under pressure across the review period.

A one-off N672 million gain on asset disposal provided support, offsetting what could have been a significant operating loss in the financial performance of the broadband and digital services provider.

Key highlights (12 months ended July 2026 vs 12 months ended July 2025):

Revenue: N1.10 billion, down -7.44% YoY

Gross profit: N714.00 million, down -6.23% YoY

Profit before tax: N13.21 million, down -92.35% YoY

Total assets: N4.14 billion, up +28.94% YoY

Total equity: N2.76 billion, down -2.73% YoY

Earnings per share: 1 kobo, down from 7 kobo

Borrowings: N1.14 billion, up +1,419.10% YoY

Cash and cash equivalents: N6.09 million, down -71.02% YoY

Driving the numbers:

An analysis of Legend Internet’s FY2026 performance reveals that the sharp decline in profitability was driven by the convergence of three pressure points: a shrinking core revenue base, a near-doubling of administrative overhead, and a dramatic escalation in financing costs — offset only by a large non-recurring gain.

Revenue declined 7.44% to N1.10 billion from N1.19 billion, with the company’s dominant Legend Fibre segment weakening to N930.20 million from N1.12 billion, a fall of about 17.3%.

Cost of sales fell faster, down 9.59% to N388.46 million, lifting gross margin to 64.76% from 63.93%.

Administrative expenses surged 88.87% to N1.06 billion from N560.18 million, with professional fees alone jumping to N355.31 million from just N4.30 million a year earlier, indicating the bulk of the expense growth.

The resulting operating loss before other income widened to N344.05 million, a reversal from an operating profit of N201.24 million in FY2025.

Finance costs compounded the pressure, rising 1,001.15% to N314.74 million from N28.58 million, linked to a N1.12 billion bridge facility outstanding at July 31, 2026, carrying a 35% annual interest rate and maturing in December 2026.

Without the N672 million gain on disposal of assets recorded as other income, the company would have posted a substantial pre-tax loss rather than a marginal profit.

Balance sheet and liquidity:

Total assets rose 28.94% to N4.14 billion, driven largely by higher receivables, prepayments and other current assets, while total liabilities held roughly flat at N371.48 million.

Total equity, however, slipped 2.73% to N2.76 billion, and retained earnings fell 11.06% to N623.29 million.

Cash and cash equivalents fell 71.02% to N6.09 million from N21.02 million, while operating cash flow remained deeply negative at N1.14 billion outflow, worse than the N72.64 million outflow recorded in the prior year.

Borrowings ballooned to N1.14 billion from N75.23 million, a rise of more than 1,400%, almost entirely accounted for by the bridge facility.

On a brighter note, wholesale bandwidth revenue surged 331.4% to N162.58 million from N37.68 million, and CPE sales grew roughly 402% to N7.20 million from N1.44 million, improving the revenue mix.

Shareholding structure changes:

The filing shows a marked shift in ownership between May 19, 2025, and July 31, 2026, with issued share capital unchanged at 2 billion shares.

Bruce Ayonote’s stake fell to 492.64 million shares (24.63%) from 686.21 million (34.31%), while Suleiman Arzika’s holding dropped to 380.04 million shares (19.00%) from 645.20 million (32.26%).

Legacy Guardian LLP’s stake also declined, to 58.60 million shares (2.93%) from 112.50 million (5.62%), while Synergy Fiberco (Mauritius) Ltd’s 500 million shares (25%) stake was unchanged.

Combined, total substantial shareholdings fell from 97.20% to 71.56%, while free float rose sharply from 1.31% to 27.24% — an increase of roughly 518.55 million shares.

The company disclosed that it is now compliant with the Exchange’s Main Board free-float requirement as a result.

Market reaction:

Legend Internet (LEGENDINT) closed its last trading day, Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at N4.05 per share, up 1.2% from the previous close of N4.00.

The stock began the year at N5.29 and has since lost 23.4% of its value, ranking it 113th on the NGX by year-to-date performance.

Shares have fallen from a year-high of N7.98 on March 6, 2026, to Tuesday’s close of N4.05, and have shed a further 7% since August 17.

Investors will likely be watching closely to see whether management can rein in administrative costs and refinance the high-interest bridge facility before its December 2026 maturity, particularly given how thin the cash buffer has become relative to the scale of outstanding borrowings.