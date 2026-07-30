MeCure picks Anderline Dukor as sole CEO ahead of N50 billion expansion

MeCure Industries Plc has appointed Mrs. Anderline Ndidi Dukor as its Chief Executive Officer following a reorganisation of the company’s executive leadership structure.

MeCure Industries Plc has appointed Mrs. Anderline Ndidi Dukor as its Chief Executive Officer following a reorganisation of the company’s executive leadership structure.

The appointment takes effect from August 1, 2026, according to a corporate disclosure signed by the Company Secretary, Olawale Babatunde Ibitoye, and dated July 30, 2026.

The pharmaceutical company said the move marks a transition from its existing co-Chief Executive Officer model to a traditional single CEO structure.

Prior to the restructuring, Dukor jointly led the company alongside Mr. Arjun Udani under a co-CEO arrangement.

What they are saying

According to the company, the Board of Directors approved the leadership restructuring after reviewing the company’s strategic priorities, operational requirements and governance framework.

The board said the transition to a unified leadership structure is expected to improve strategic execution, accelerate decision-making and strengthen accountability across the organisation.

“The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Anderline Ndidi Dukor as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MeCure Industries Plc.

“As Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Dukor will assume overall responsibility for the Company’s strategic direction, operational performance and executive management. She will lead the execution of MeCure’s long-term growth strategy, deepen operational excellence, strengthen stakeholder engagement and continue to drive sustainable value creation for shareholders,” the statement read.

The company added that a single leadership structure would better position MeCure to deliver its next phase of growth and strengthen its governance framework.

“The Board concluded that a unified leadership structure will further enhance strategic execution, accelerate decision-making, strengthen accountability and position the Company to deliver its next phase of sustainable growth.”

Get up to speed

The restructuring comes weeks after the company obtained shareholder approval to increase its capital-raising programme from N30 billion to N50 billion, as it seeks to fund expansion projects, strengthen its balance sheet, and support future growth initiatives.

The additional capital is expected to support strategic investments, improve working capital, and enhance operational efficiency amid persistent inflationary pressures, elevated financing costs, and foreign exchange volatility.

The funds will also support the development and commercialization of 19 newly approved pharmaceutical products focused on cardiovascular and metabolic therapies, while aiding the company’s expansion into regional export markets, including Sierra Leone and other West African countries.

Arjun Udani appointed as ED

As part of the leadership changes, the Board also approved the appointment of Mr. Arjun Udani as Executive Director, Operations & Finance.

In his new role, Udani will oversee the company’s manufacturing operations, finance, supply chain and other critical business functions.

The company said he will work closely with the CEO to drive operational efficiency, strengthen financial discipline and support the execution of MeCure’s strategic objectives.

The Board noted that the transition reflects the company’s evolving strategic priorities, governance maturity and long-term ambitions.

What you should know

Dukor is a pharmaceutical professional with more than 25 years of industry experience and has served as co-Chief Executive Officer of MeCure Healthcare Limited since June 2022.

She joined MeCure in 2006 as Superintendent Pharmacist and Regulatory Affairs Manager and later became Director of Pharmaceutical Operations, a role she held from March 2013 to March 2023.

During her tenure, she played a key role in streamlining operational processes and strengthening the company’s pharmaceutical services.

Before joining MeCure, she worked at Renaissance Pharmaceuticals Limited as Superintendent Pharmacist and Regulatory Affairs Officer between 1998 and 2006. She began her career at St. Nicholas Pharmacy, where she served as Pharmacist on Duty from 1996 to 1997.

Her appointment places one of the company’s longest-serving executives at the helm as MeCure pursues its next phase of growth in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.