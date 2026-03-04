Nigeria’s diagnostic landscape is undergoing a quiet transformation.
Not long ago, accessing reliable tests outside a handful of major teaching hospitals meant long domestic travel or costly trips abroad for advanced scans, for those who could afford them.
Infrastructure was a major constraint.
Much of the available equipment was outdated, poorly maintained, or frequently out of service. Advanced imaging technology was scarce, and where it existed, demand often overwhelmed supply.
That picture is changing, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence, Nigerian clinical laboratory services market is projected to grow from about $641 million in 2025 to $670.8 million dollars in 2026, and is forecast to reach $841.92 million by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.65% between 2026 and 2031.
That expansion did not happen on its own. Behind the sector’s steady growth are a group of chief executives and founders who have quietly redefined what diagnostic care looks like in Nigeria.
Here are the CEO’s of Nigeria’s major diagnostic centres
Dr. Prosper Okonkwo is the Chief Executive Officer of APIN Public Health Initiatives and has led the organisation since 2007, overseeing its evolution from a public health intervention body into a player in Nigeria’s diagnostic services space.
APIN established APIN Medical Laboratory and Diagnostics after two decades of implementing laboratory and health system strengthening programmes across the country.
He holds a medical degree from the University of Ibadan in 1982 and became a member of the West African College of Physicians in 1997.
His career has included serving as a Consultant Public Health Physician at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital and advisory roles with the United Nations Population Fund.
Alongside his executive role, Dr. Okonkwo remains active in academia as an Associate Professor at Bingham University and serves on professional boards, contributing to policy, training and sector development.
The diagnostic company provides both imaging and laboratory services, covering radiology, clinical chemistry, haematology, oncology, microbiology and genetic testing. It is equipped with advanced technology, including a 128-slice CT scan, echocardiography systems, 12-channel ECG, 5D and 4D ultrasound, and mammography.
