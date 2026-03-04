Nigeria’s diagnostic landscape is undergoing a quiet transformation.

Not long ago, accessing reliable tests outside a handful of major teaching hospitals meant long domestic travel or costly trips abroad for advanced scans, for those who could afford them.

Infrastructure was a major constraint.

Much of the available equipment was outdated, poorly maintained, or frequently out of service. Advanced imaging technology was scarce, and where it existed, demand often overwhelmed supply.

That picture is changing, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence, Nigerian clinical laboratory services market is projected to grow from about $641 million in 2025 to $670.8 million dollars in 2026, and is forecast to reach $841.92 million by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.65% between 2026 and 2031.

That expansion did not happen on its own. Behind the sector’s steady growth are a group of chief executives and founders who have quietly redefined what diagnostic care looks like in Nigeria.

Here are the CEO’s of Nigeria’s major diagnostic centres