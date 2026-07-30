Discover how Cardtonic’s Upskill 4.0 is opening new doors for Tech talent in Nigeria and Ghana with 25 MacBooks and 20 fully funded scholarships.

Most people know Cardtonic as a fintech platform that helps users trade gift cards, pay bills, purchase airtime and data, and access virtual dollar cards for international payments. Across Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, however, it has also become known for something else: a sustained commitment to supporting the people building the future of technology.

For four years, the company’s Upskill initiative has invested in tech talent through opportunities that help remove barriers to growth and career development.

For many in the community, Cardtonic is not just a service they use. It is a company they have seen consistently show up.programmes in the ecosystem.

Four Years of Upskill: A Track Record of Consistency

The numbers tell the story.

Upskill 1.0 (2022): 15 brand-new MacBooks awarded to promising tech talents

15 brand-new MacBooks awarded to promising tech talents Upskill 2.0 (2023): 20 M3 MacBooks awarded, alongside monetary rewards to 13 runner-ups.

20 M3 MacBooks awarded, alongside monetary rewards to 13 runner-ups. Upskill 3.0 (2024): 20 M4 Pro MacBooks awarded, with monetary support extended to 15 runner-ups.

In total, Cardtonic has awarded 55 MacBooks through Upskill over the last four years, helping talented professionals access the tools they needed to grow their careers.

Now, Upskill 4.0 is here, and it is the biggest edition yet.

This year’s programme introduces two separate tracks running side by side. The first is the MacBook Track, through which 25 MacBooks will be awarded to outstanding professionals across six disciplines. The second is the newly launched Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026, which will provide 20 fully funded diploma programmes through AltSchool Africa, alongside a ₦250,000 stipend for each selected scholar.

For the first time, Ghana also joins the MacBook track, extending the opportunity to tech professionals in a community where Cardtonic already has an established presence.

Together, both tracks represent something bigger than a giveaway or a scholarship programme. They reflect a simple belief: the barrier to success in tech is rarely talent. More often, it is access.

Two Tracks, One Conviction

Every year, talented people are held back by different challenges.

For some, the issue is having the right tools. They have already developed valuable skills, built projects, and contributed to teams, but lack access to equipment that can help them work more effectively.

For others, the challenge begins much earlier. They have the interest, curiosity, and potential to succeed in technology, but the cost of learning creates a barrier before they can even get started.

Upskill 4.0 addresses both realities.

The MacBook Giveaway focuses on supporting people who are already building in tech and need the right tools to go further.

The Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026 focuses on people who are still building those skills and need access to structured, high-quality learning opportunities.

Different paths. One shared belief: access should not be the barrier.

The MacBook Track: Supporting Builders Across Disciplines

The MacBook track remains a core part of the Upskill programme, and this year Cardtonic is awarding 25 MacBooks to deserving applicants across Nigeria and Ghana.

Applications will be accepted across six categories:

Software Engineering

Design

Product Management

Content Creation

Data Science & AI Engineering

Cybersecurity

These categories reflect the reality of today’s technology ecosystem. Successful products are not built by developers alone. Designers create user experiences. Product managers provide direction. Content creators tell stories. Data professionals generate insights. Cybersecurity specialists protect systems and users.

Upskill 4.0 recognises that technology is a team effort and that talent exists across multiple disciplines.

Ghana’s inclusion is another important milestone. Rather than a symbolic expansion, it reflects Cardtonic’s existing relationship with the Ghanaian community and makes that presence visible through a programme designed to support local talent.

Like previous editions, the MacBook track is not based on luck.

Applicants will move through a structured process that includes application reviews, assessments, and interviews conducted in partnership with TalentLlama. The goal is to identify candidates who demonstrate both competence and potential within their chosen field.

Introducing the Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026Introducing the Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026

While the MacBook track addresses the hardware gap, the new scholarship fund tackles another challenge that many aspiring professionals know all too well: the cost of learning.

Nigeria is not lacking in talent. Every year, thousands of people attempt to transition into technology careers or deepen their existing skills. Yet many encounter the same obstacles.

Tuition costs can be difficult to afford. Learning often requires significant time commitments. For many people, pursuing education also means sacrificing income opportunities along the way.

The result is a talent pipeline that loses promising people before they can fully develop their potential.

The Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026 was designed with that reality in mind.

Through the programme, 20 successful applicants will receive fully funded diploma programmes through AltSchool Africa, along with a ₦250,000 stipend to help reduce some of the financial pressure that often comes with learning.

The inclusion of the stipend is significant because it acknowledges something many people experience firsthand: learning costs more than tuition alone. Time, transportation, internet access, and opportunity costs all influence a person’s ability to stay committed to a programme.

By addressing both education and financial support, the scholarship fund takes a more practical approach to helping learners succeed.

Learning Through AltSchool Africa

The scholarship programme will be delivered through AltSchool Africa, a technology education institution built specifically for African learners.

Rather than offering generic structured, career-focused diploma programmes designed to prepare learners for real-world opportunities in technology.

The scholarship covers five disciplines:

Software Engineering

Data Analysis

Product Management

Design

Cybersecurity

These pathways represent some of the most sought-after opportunities in today’s digital economy and give participants the chance to develop industry-relevant skills through an accredited learning experience.

How to Apply for Upskill 4.0

Although both opportunities fall under the Upskill 4.0 umbrella, they operate as separate programmes with separate application processes.

The MacBook track and the Scholarship Fund are designed for different groups of people and therefore use different assessment methods.

Applicants interested in the MacBook track will proceed through application reviews, assessments, TalentLlama interviews, and final selection stages.

Scholarship applicants will complete an AltSchool Africa entrance examination before proceeding to TalentLlama interviews and final selection.

In both cases, selection is merit-based.

Neither track functions as a raffle or random giveaway. Every application will be reviewed, assessed, and evaluated through a structured process designed to identify deserving candidates.

Applications for both tracks open on July 28 and close on August 28.

Application reviews will take place between August 31 and September 3, with shortlist feedback shared on September 5.

Assessment stages will take place on September 12, with the MacBook track assessment and the AltSchool Africa entrance exam for the Scholarship track both held on the same day. Results and score cut-off announcements will follow on September 14 for the MacBook track and September 16 for the Scholarship track.

TalentLlama interviews for both tracks will run concurrently between September 22 and 25, with interview results and final selections announced between September 29 and 30. Winners and successful scholars will be announced between October 1 and 2.

The official prize-giving ceremony will be held on October 10.

Four Years of Upskill, One Continuing Commitment

Four years ago, Upskill began with a straightforward idea: remove barriers for talented people trying to build careers in technology.

Since then, the programme has evolved from supporting a handful of professionals with MacBooks into a broader initiative addressing multiple forms of access.

This year’s edition reflects that evolution. For professionals who already have the skills and need the right device to do their best work, the MacBook Giveaway offers an opportunity to move forward.

For aspiring tech talents looking for a structured pathway into the industry, the Upskill by Cardtonic Scholarship Fund 2026 provides access to quality education and financial support. Both opportunities are open for applications on July 28. For those ready to take the next step, this year’s Upskill is not just another programme. It is another door opening.