The Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Lolu Alade-Akinyemi as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of the Company with effect from 1st July 2023.

The appointment followed the resignation of Mr Khaled El-Dokani as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of the Company with effect from 30th June 2023.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public following changes to the Management of the Company.

Profile Alade-Akinyemi

According to the notice signed by Adewunmi Alode, General Counsel & Company Secretary, before this appointment, Mr Alade-Akinyemi was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the supply chain director of the Company.

He was appointed an Executive Director to the Board on the 8th of April 2020.

Alade-Akinyemi has over 20 years of cross-functional experience in finance, supply chain, business development, and sales.

He is a seasoned business executive with multifaceted international experience and accomplishments in turnaround situations, transforming processes to improve business performance, fostering growth in challenging business environments, and Profit & Loss oversight.

Before joining Lafarge in 2014, he was Finance Director, at PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc for four years and he was at the Coca-Cola Company for 16 years where he worked in the UK, Belgium, Ghana, and Nigeria taking increased responsibilities in finance, business development, supply chain and sales.

He started his career as a trainee at ExxonMobil. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi is a certified accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Essex, and an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School, UK.

The statement noted that the Board wishes Lolu Alade-Akinyemi success in his new role as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of Lafarge Africa Plc.

Khaled El-Dokani’s leadership

According to the statement, Mr Khaled El-Dokani was appointed to the Board of the Company on the 18th of January 2020 as an Executive Director.

Through his exemplary and outstanding leadership, El-Dokani successfully led and navigated the Company through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording unprecedented financial performance consistently year-on-year despite the challenging business environment.

He implemented a turnaround plan for the business thereby addressing the industrial, financial, and human resource challenges of the Company.

He successfully entrenched and upheld a strong ethical culture, gender diversity, and sustainability principles, which are part of Holcim Group’s core values.

The statement noted that with effect from his resignation as GMD/CEO, Mr. Khaled El-Dokani will cease to be an Executive Director of the Company, but will continue to serve on the Board, as a Non-Executive Director.

The Board thanked El-Dokani for his service and commitment over the last three years as GMD/CEO of Lafarge Africa Plc.