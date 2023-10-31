Lafarge Africa Plc reported a profit before tax of N5.84 billion in Q3 2023, marking a year-on-year decline of 17.4% from the corresponding quarter in 2022.

The group recorded a revenue of N91.4 billion in the quarter under review, representing a 9.77% increase from the corresponding quarter in 2022. This modified the group’s revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2023, to N289.1 billion.

Key Highlights Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022

Revenue: N91.40 billion, +9.77% YoY

Cost of sales (production): N46.73 billion, +4.87% YoY

Gross profit: N44.67 billion, +15.41% YoY

Selling and distribution costs: N20.56 billion, -17.77% YoY

Administrative expenses: N7.16 billion, +23.96% YoY

Operating profit: N17.06 billion, +113.07% YoY

Net finance cost: N11.22 billion, +1094.68% YoY

Profit before tax: N5.84 billion, -17.37% YoY

Profit after tax: N3.83 billion, -48.9% YoY

Basic earnings per share: N0.24, -47.83% YoY

Total assets: N643.60 billion, +7.14% YTD

More Insights

Despite recording a 15% increase in gross profit, the company recorded a significant pre-tax profit. It is linked to the over 1000% surge year-on-year in the company’s net finance costs during the quarter.

In the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, the company recorded a profit before tax of N61.16 billion, marking a 13.36% increase year-on-year from the corresponding period last year.

However, the company recorded a profit after tax of N39.30 billion, representing a year-on-year decline of 12.46% from the corresponding period last year.