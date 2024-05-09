The Lagos State Government has launched an Electronic Physical Planning Permit System, which enables building approvals to be obtained within just 10 minutes.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, LASG, made this announcement during a ministerial press briefing in Ikeja on Wednesday.

This is coming at a time when the Lagos State government is facing a lot of criticism for the way it has been handling the demolition of buildings and shanties across the state.

According to Babatunde, this initiative would ensure a seamless and efficient process for stakeholders.

“The Lagos State Government is poised to revolutionise the planning approval process with the introduction of an Electronic Physical Planning Permit Process System. “The innovative system will enable building approval to be obtained in just ten minutes, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for stakeholders,” he said.

Backstory

Recall in 2016, the Lagos State Government inaugurated e-GIS project with which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu outlined a strategic plan for its implementation in 2021.

Subsequently, the e-GIS Office (LAGIS) was entrusted with overseeing the project, aiming to create a comprehensive digital platform for land administration and geographic information services.

Meanwhile, in Dec. 4, 2023, the bill to establish the Lagos Geographic Information Service (LAGIS) was presented to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, explained that the e-GIS Office has fully assumed responsibility for supervising and managing the Lagos enterprise GIS upgrade and integrated land administration project.

He said that the processes led to the passage of its bill by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“To ensure a smooth implementation process, stakeholders and the public will be engaged through a series of retreats and sensitisation programmes. “This will foster a better understanding of the importance of the bill and the benefits of the Electronic Physical Planning Process System. “With this innovative system, Lagos State is poised to become a leader in digital governance and efficient urban planning,” he added.

What you should know

In a recent interview on Monday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, reported that 80% of buildings around the Ibeju Lekki and Epe corridor do not have government approval.

Olumide said despite the rigorous procedures involved in securing government approval, property developers and owners are still circumventing due process.

The government also mentioned that it is mandatory for property owners or developers to obtain the required planning permit before going ahead with their projects or conversion of properties.

The Lagos State government also emphasized that all structures or buildings that do not have the necessary building permits will be demolished.

