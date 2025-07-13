An Air Peace aircraft operating Flight P47190 from Lagos to Port Harcourt experienced a minor runway excursion after landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by Osifo-Whiskey Efe, spokesperson for Air Peace.

According to the airline, all passengers on board disembarked safely, with no injuries or damage reported.

The statement noted that the aircraft veered slightly off the runway upon touchdown but came to a complete stop without structural damage. Safety procedures were initiated, and the crew managed the situation while passengers disembarked without incident.

“Air Peace confirms that its Flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“The aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage. All passengers disembarked safely and calmly, and no injuries were reported,” the statement read in part.

While the exact cause is yet to be determined, regulatory bodies are likely to conduct the usual post-incident review.

What you should know

The Air Peace aircraft runway excursion at Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, July 13, 2025, adds to a series of minor safety-related incidents involving Nigerian airlines in recent months, prompting closer scrutiny of aircraft operations and emergency response protocols.