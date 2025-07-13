An Air Peace aircraft operating Flight P47190 from Lagos to Port Harcourt experienced a minor runway excursion after landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
The development was disclosed in a statement signed by Osifo-Whiskey Efe, spokesperson for Air Peace.
According to the airline, all passengers on board disembarked safely, with no injuries or damage reported.
The statement noted that the aircraft veered slightly off the runway upon touchdown but came to a complete stop without structural damage. Safety procedures were initiated, and the crew managed the situation while passengers disembarked without incident.
“Air Peace confirms that its Flight P47190, operating from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, had a runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.
“The aircraft veered slightly off the runway without any damage. All passengers disembarked safely and calmly, and no injuries were reported,” the statement read in part.
While the exact cause is yet to be determined, regulatory bodies are likely to conduct the usual post-incident review.
What you should know
The Air Peace aircraft runway excursion at Port Harcourt International Airport on Sunday, July 13, 2025, adds to a series of minor safety-related incidents involving Nigerian airlines in recent months, prompting closer scrutiny of aircraft operations and emergency response protocols.
- In June 2025, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) grounded a Rano Air aircraft following an engine failure mid-air and a fire scare. According to the regulator, appropriate safety protocols were initiated on the ground, and the pilot was able to land the aircraft safely without incident.
- On January 28, 2025, a Max Air Boeing 737 (registration 5N-MBD) experienced a nose wheel landing gear collapse and rear tyre burst during landing on Runway 06/24 at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA). There were no injuries reported.
- On July 21, 2024, Max Air’s flight NGL1649, a Boeing 737 (registration 5N-ADB), suffered multiple tyre bursts during takeoff at Yola Airport. The aircraft, carrying 119 passengers and 6 crew members, was en route to Abuja when two rear tyres burst during the takeoff roll. The remaining tyres also burst while the crew attempted to taxi off the runway, rendering the plane immobilised.
- On April 23, 2024, a Dana Air MD82 aircraft (registration 5N-BKI) operating a flight from Abuja to Lagos skidded off the runway after landing at Murtala Muhammed Airport around 8:25 am. The aircraft had 83 passengers and 6 crew members on board. All occupants disembarked safely with no injuries, according to a statement issued by the airline.
Leave a Reply