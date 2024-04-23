A Dana Air aircraft flying from Abuja to Lagos, departing at about 8:25 am on Tuesday, skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The affected aircraft, an MD82 with registration 5N-BKI, had 83 passengers and 6 crew members onboard. Fortunately, everyone disembarked safely without injuries, according to a statement released by the airline immediately after the incident.

“Dana Air regrets to inform the public of a runway incursion involving one of our aircraft, registration number 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos today 23/04/24.

“We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism,” the statement read in part.

The statement further noted that the airline has updated the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the incident. The aircraft involved has been grounded by its maintenance team for further investigation.

What you should know

In response to the runway incursion incident involving the Dana Air plane at Lagos airport, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) released a statement signed by Captain Chris Najomo, the acting Director-General of NCAA.

The statement indicated that upon landing at MMIA, the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) Tower observed that the nosewheel had retracted, causing the nose of the aircraft to collapse, resulting in the aircraft veering off the runway into a grassy area.

The statement also revealed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), formerly Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), has commenced an investigation into the occurrence.

Furthermore, the NCAA stated that it will implement safety recommendations from the NSIB investigation and conduct its own in-house safety assessment, reaffirming its commitment to upholding the highest international safety standards for all operators and service providers in the sector.