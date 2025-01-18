The Lagos State Government has invited applications for its Certified Accreditors’ Programme (CAP), a Public-Private Partnership initiative to enhance the monitoring and inspection of building constructions across the state.

The disclosure was made in a statement by Adu Ademuyiwa, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), which was posted on the agency’s X account on Saturday.

According to the statement, the government has officially opened the Expression of Interest (EOI) process for CAP at LASBCA’s headquarters in GRA, Ikeja.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, explained that CAP addresses limited government capacity challenges by involving certified private professionals in monitoring and inspection activities. The program aims to improve coverage across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State.

Dr. Babatunde emphasized that shortlisted accreditors would be selected based on their competence, experience, and familiarity with the local environment.

Dr. Babatunde emphasized that shortlisted accreditors would be selected based on their competence, experience, and familiarity with the local environment.

The successful candidates will be deployed across the five divisions of the state, ensuring seamless monitoring and stage inspections of building projects. Their names will be published in the media to inform the general public.

The statement further revealed that the government has outlined measures to ensure accountability, including unscheduled site visits and a whistleblowing mechanism to monitor the accreditors. Dr. Olajide Babatunde warned that any violations of the program’s rules and regulations would result in legal action.

Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, the General Manager of LASBCA, called on prospective participants to leverage their expertise and professionalism for the success of the program. He emphasized the state government’s robust support for CAP, citing the provision of 60 monitoring and inspection vehicles and the deployment of an additional 67 police officers to bolster security during operations.

Dr. Folayinka Dania, the Chief Resilience Officer of Lagos State, highlighted the critical role of collaboration in building a resilient city. She urged accreditors to strictly adhere to the state’s regulations to ensure effective service delivery.

Engr. Wasiu Olokuola, one of the applicants, praised the state government for initiating CAP and pledged his full dedication and commitment to the program’s objectives.

The Lagos State Government’s CAP initiative highlights its dedication to fostering safer building practices through innovative partnerships and enhanced regulatory oversight.