The Lagos State Government has shut down several establishments, including churches, hotels, and entertainment venues, over violations of noise pollution regulations and other environmental infractions that pose significant risks to public health and safety.

The affected locations include Shomolu, Oniru Victoria Island, Jakande-Lekki, Badore Ajah, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, Lekki II, Ogombo, and Lekki Phase 1, among others.

The enforcement action was carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), as disclosed on the agency’s X account on Monday.

These businesses, including churches, hotels, lounges, and restaurants, were found to be contributing to excessive noise levels and engaging in other practices harmful to the environment, leading to swift intervention by LASEPA.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) intensified its enforcement operations by sealing off several establishments across various locations in the State.

The statement stressed that these enforcement actions reflect the agency’s commitment to maintaining a healthy environment, noting that noise pollution and other environmental violations disrupt the peace and health of communities.

The establishments sealed by LASEPA include:

Celestial Church

Zodiac Lounge

Pixel Park Studio

The Lord’s Chosen Church

Sneakers Suites & Bar

Wimpy Hotel

SBL Hotels

Handsworth Hotel

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church

West Syde Exclusive Hotel & Suites

Kobis Restaurant

The statement highlighted the agency’s commitment to a healthy environment, with General Manager Dr. Tunde Ajayi emphasizing that noise pollution and other environmental violations disrupt the peace and health of communities.

He stated that the action taken demonstrates LASEPA’s zero-tolerance policy and its firm resolve to strictly enforce environmental laws.

“Noise pollution and other environmental violations disrupt the peace and health of our communities. Today’s action demonstrates our zero-tolerance policy towards defaulters and our resolve to enforce environmental laws strictly,” he stated.

Ajayi further stressed the need for compliance with regulations and reaffirmed LASEPA’s dedication to a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos.

What you should know

The Lagos State government continues enforcing noise pollution and environmental regulations to reduce pollution, uphold standards, and promote a healthier, more sustainable environment for residents.

Recently, nine establishments across Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota-Isolo, including a bakery, hotel, church, and spa, were sealed for violating regulations. Additional closures occurred in Gbagada, Ogudu, Ojodu, and Agidingbi.

Ile Iyan restaurant in Ikeja GRA was sealed for exceeding noise limits, while Donald Fast Food in Lekki Phase 1 reopened after committing to noise restrictions.

Carizma Hotel in Abule Egba was closed in October 2023 due to repeated noise complaints, and Silk Club and Quilox Club were sealed for excessive noise. These actions align with NESREA’s noise limits of 55 decibels during the day and 45 at night in residential areas.

Establishments in Ikorodu, including bakeries, hotels, bars, and churches, were sealed, while markets like Mile 12, Ladipo, and Oyingbo reopened after meeting environmental standards.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized that these actions are vital to public health and sustainability.