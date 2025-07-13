The Nigerian stock market wrapped up the trading week ended July 11, 2025, on a strong note, as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by an impressive 5,159.93 points, representing a 4.26% gain.

Driven largely by sharp rallies in heavyweight banking stocks, the surge lifted the index from 120,989.66 to 126,149.59, marking the market’s seventh consecutive week of gains.

Investor activity also picked up pace, with total trading volume rising to 5.3 billion shares, up from 4.8 billion the week before, indicating solid market participation.

Market capitalization expanded accordingly, climbing from N76.8 trillion to N79.8 trillion, just a step away from the N80 trillion milestone.

In terms of market breadth, 90 equities appreciated in price, up from 78 recorded in the previous week.

On the flip side, just 16 equities declined in price, fewer than the 20 in the prior week.

41 stocks remained unchanged.

Market overview:

The Nigerian stock market closed every trading day in the week ended July 11, 2025, in positive territory, continuing its bullish momentum.

The rally kicked off on Monday with a 371.6-point gain and maintained its upward trajectory through Wednesday, as the All-Share Index climbed firmly above the 121,000 mark.

A powerful surge on Thursday shattered the 124,000 barrier, driven by strong buying interest.

The momentum held steady into Friday, with the market finishing the week solidly in the green.

Key highlights:

The NGX Premium Index jumped 8.14%, driven by strong performances from major stocks including ZENITHBANK (21.2%), UBA (19.6%), LAFARGE (14.6%), FIRSTHOLD (14.3%), MTNN (10.5%), and ACCESSCORP (10.2%).

The NGX 30 Index rose 3.89%, while the NGX Main Board Index advanced 2.33%.

Sectoral performance:

Among all sectors, the NGX Insurance Index led with a 13.83% gain, fueled by standout performances from AIICO (41.9%), Universal Insurance (33.9%), MANSARD (28.4%), NEM (22.2%), and Consolidated Hallmark (21%).

The Banking Index followed with a strong 12.49% surge, driven by gains in ZENITHBANK (21.2%), UBA (19.6%), FIRSTHOLD (14.3%), GTCO (13.1%), ACCESSCORP (10.2%), and ECOBANK (9.5%).

Meanwhile, the Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods indices also closed higher, rising 2.94% and 2.18%, respectively.

On the losing end, the Oil and Gas Index dipped 0.72%, pressured by declines in OANDO and ETERNA.

Top gainers

Leading the pack among gainers was FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC, which soared 60.60% week-to-date, marking a standout performance. RED STAR EXPRESS PLC followed closely with a 60.57% gain.

Other major gainers included:

Omatek Ventures Plc: up 60.44% to N1.46

C & I Leasing Plc: up 60.33% to N8.77

Meyer Plc: up 60.07% to N23.45

Thomas Wyatt Nig Plc: up 59.56% to N3.59

Ellah Lakes Plc: up 55.93% to N12.63

Nigerian Exchange Group: up 54.85% to N71.85

Academy Press Plc: up 49.42% to N9.25

Associated Bus Company Plc: up 49.15% to N4.40

Top losers

LEGEND INTERNET PLC led the laggards, falling 12.50% week-to-date, while INTERNATIONAL ENERGY INSURANCE PLC followed with a 6.75% decline.

Other notable decliners included:

Oando Plc: down 6.09% to N51.70

Prestige Assurance Plc: down 5.30% to N1.25

eTranzact International Plc: down 4.92% to N8.70

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: down 4.67% to N4.29

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: down 4.20% to N4.79

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc: down 4.17% to N103.50

Eterna Plc: down 3.49% to N41.50

Presco Plc: down 3.29% to N1,233.00

Corporate actions overview

The week was packed with key corporate developments and investor updates:

Presco Plc declared a final dividend of N42.00 per share for registered shareholders.

GTCO made its debut on the London Stock Exchange, listing 2.29 billion shares on the exchange’s Main Market.

Following its London listing, GTCO also listed 2.28 billion additional shares on the Nigerian Exchange.

Chapel Hill Denham published its H1 2025 results for the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, announcing an income distribution of N5.20 per unit for eligible unitholders.

Geregu Power Plc released its Q2 2025 financial statement, offering insights into its mid-year performance.

Market outlook

The Nigerian equities market remains firmly in bullish territory, having broken through both the 120,000 and 125,000 psychological thresholds.

With investors eagerly anticipating the flood of Q2 2025 earnings results, and provided key stocks are not perceived as overbought in the coming sessions, the All-Share Index (ASI) may sustain its upward trajectory.