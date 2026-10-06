NGX sheds N256 billion as five-day losing streak deepens

The Nigerian equities market has extended its losing streak to five consecutive trading sessions, with investors losing another N256 billion on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The Nigerian equities market has extended its losing streak to five consecutive trading sessions, with investors losing another N256 billion on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Market capitalisation declined to N162.495 trillion from N162.751 trillion in the previous session.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) also declined by 0.16%, or 394.36 points, to close at 250,273.50 points from 250,667.86 points.

The bearish trend has now extended to five consecutive trading sessions, beginning on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Total trading activity across the equities market reached 579,173,225 shares exchanged in 40,979 deals.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 250,273.50 points, down 0.16% from 250,667.86 points

Market capitalisation: N162.495 trillion, down 0.16% from N162.75 trillion

Market value lost: N256 billion

Trading volume: 579.17 million shares, down 33.83% from 875.26 million shares

Total deals: 40,979 deals, down 23.83% from 53,797 deals

Top 5 gainers

Tripple Gee & Co. Plc: Up 9.77% to N2.81 from N2.56

Livestock Feeds Plc: Up 9.74% to N10.70 from N9.75

NPF Microfinance Bank: Up 9.52% to N4.60 from N4.20

Sovereign Trust Insurance: Up 8.23% to N2.50 from N2.31

Coronation Insurance: Up 7.69% to N2.38 from N2.21

Top 5 losers

Critical Minerals Fin. Corp: Down 9.88% to N3.65 from N4.05

ABC Transport Plc: Down 9.70% to N6.05 from N6.70

CWG Plc: Down 7.23% to N19.25 from N20.75

Zichis Agro Allied: Down 6.58% to N17.05 from N18.25

Neimeth Int’l Pharma: Down 6.17% to 7.60 from N8.10

Driving the numbers

Market turnover was dominated by tier-1 banking equities, with Access Holdings Plc leading liquidity activity after trading 192,575,788 shares across 1,887 deals, closing slightly lower at N30.30 (-0.49%).

Other notable trading volume drivers included United Bank for Africa Plc with 32,746,944 shares traded (+0.11% to N45.05), Zenith Bank Plc with 30,821,171 shares (+0.07% to N135.50), Fidelity Bank Plc with 29,916,423 shares (+3.42% to N24.20), and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc with 19,563,836 shares (+0.23% to N132.50).

Main Board transactions accounted for 294,508,789 shares across 25,552 trades, while Premium Board equities generated 270,331,720 shares across 12,639 trades.

Sectoral performance

Market breadth closed negative as 34 equities recorded price pullbacks against 26 gainers.

Sectoral performance showed notable divergence across industry groups.