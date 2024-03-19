The Niger State Government has declared its intention to collaborate with the China Railway Corporation in constructing a comprehensive railway network throughout the state.

This initiative was revealed by Abdullberqy Usman Ebbo, Special Adviser to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, through a post on his official X account on Tuesday.

The post detailed a meeting between Governor Bago and representatives of the esteemed Chinese firm known for developing China’s railway system, where they explored the possibility of forming a partnership to develop a railway network spanning the three geopolitical zones of Niger State and extending to Abuja.

“Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, hosted a delegation from the China Railway Corporation in Minna, Niger State. The corporation, renowned for constructing China’s extensive railway network, discussed working out a partnership to establish a railway network across three geopolitical zones in the state and Abuja,” the post read in part.

The post revealed that the discussions broadened to encompass the development of airline hangars and the Cango terminal at Bola Tinubu International Airport in Minna.

Additionally, agriculture and housing emerged as other key areas for potential collaboration between the China Railway Corporation and the Niger State Government.

To formalise this burgeoning partnership, the Chinese delegation is set to draft a Concept Note and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured business relationship with the state.

These projects, anticipated to be funded by the China Exim Bank, signify a significant advancement in improving transportation infrastructure and promoting economic growth in Niger State.