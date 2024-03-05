Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has clarified the state’s position on the mass purchase of food items from local markets, says no ban on interstate food movements

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Monday, Governor Bago explained that the decision was aimed at regulating sales and preventing exploitation by smugglers.

Bago said he only stopped bulk purchases of food from local markets to neighbouring countries, adding that food items purchased in the state markets were not stopped from being taken to other states.

Highlighting the challenges faced by local farmers, Bago expressed concerns about middlemen and smugglers diverting agricultural produce to international markets. He stressed the importance of protecting local industries and ensuring fair market prices for farmers.

What he said

“We have markets in the local government headquarters; we have local markets in the bushes; now these aggregators, saboteurs, and even smugglers go to these villages.

“For a farmer to give you a bag of paddy, it may take him two to three days because it’s manual. Imagine arresting two hundred trucks of paddy crossing the Benin Republic from Niger State.

“You can imagine what it does to the market. Our factories here are starved; people take our paddies to the Benin Republic, mill it, bring it back, and exploit our people.”

He emphasized the need to control the level of sales, stating, “Why is somebody luring you with excess cash, not minding the price?” He pointed out that local factories in Niger State were adversely affected by unchecked food exportation, causing economic challenges within the state.

Bago addressed the impact on food inflation, stating, “A bag that we sell for N40,000, somebody is giving you N100,000; obviously, you know there’s a problem, so the ban is addressing the food inflation in the state.”

What you should know

The Governor highlighted the success of his efforts and emphasized the ongoing commitment to support local farmers and ensure food security in the country.

Acknowledging the reaction of citizens to economic hardships, Bago clarified that the ban was specific to bulk purchases from local markets to prevent exploitation and ensure a fair market system. He called for collaborative efforts to address challenges in the agricultural sector and promote sustainable development.