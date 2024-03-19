Ferrari NV is now facing legal action in the United States over allegations of negligence in addressing a “dangerous safety defect” related to the brakes in certain luxury sports cars, despite issuing multiple recalls.

According to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in San Diego federal court on Monday, the recalls were viewed as nothing more than a temporary fix for one of the identified brake issues, leaving numerous Ferrari drivers with unsafe vehicles, Bloomberg first reported.

California resident Iliya Nechev, who purchased a 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia in 2020, claims his vehicle exhibited brake issues from the outset, resulting in partial or complete loss of braking capability.

The car was reported to have retailed for 162,900 euros in Europe, or about $239,066. In the U.K., pricing began at $236,898 before taxes, with VAT fees pushing the base price to $278,355.

Nechev recounted an alarming incident where, while driving downhill at approximately 50 miles per hour and preparing for a sharp right turn, he applied the brakes, but the car failed to slow down. Despite attempts to downshift, there was no brake pressure, and the brake pedal felt stiff.

Upon reporting the issue to the Ferrari dealer, Nechev alleges he was informed that the problem was “normal.”

Ferrari responded to the allegations by stating that its recall in October 2021 addressed a potential defect related to leaking brake fluid, which could impair braking performance.

Initially affecting cars from model years 2010 to 2019, the recall was later expanded voluntarily to include additional vehicles produced from 2003 to 2019.

The company emphasized its commitment to prioritizing the safety of its clients and adhering to stringent safety standards to ensure compliance with regulatory specifications.

Robert Bosch GmbH, identified as the manufacturer of the faulty parts, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Bosch declined to comment on the legal proceedings.

The complaint includes accounts of documented Ferrari accidents in Portugal, the UK, and Vietnam attributed to brake failure.

Nechev accuses Ferrari of failing to disclose the full extent of the brake defect to customers, asserting that the only viable solution is the replacement of the master cylinder.

Despite this, Ferrari allegedly continued to sell or benefit from the sale of thousands of cars containing the life-threatening defect.

The case, titled Nechev v. Ferrari North America Inc., is filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of California (San Diego).

What you should know

The 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia represented a groundbreaking achievement for the brand, embodying a fusion of style, passion, and cutting-edge technology.

This two-seat, mid-rear engine exotic sports coupe was meticulously designed to prioritize on-road performance while offering occasional track day capability, all without compromising on daily usability.

Under the hood, the 458 Italia boasted a potent 570-horsepower direct-injected 4.5-liter V8 engine, delivering exhilarating power to the wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Equipped with F1-style steering column-mounted shift paddles, the car allowed for lightning-fast gear changes, enhancing both performance and driving experience.

Production of the 458 Challenge and its Evolution (Evo) variant amounted to just under 150 cars combined. Approximately 30% of this production comprised the Evo version, indicating that slightly over 100 458 Challenges and fewer than 50 458 Challenge Evos were manufactured.

However, the rarity of these vehicles was further compounded by the fact that between five and ten cars were lost due to accidents each season.

As a result, the total number of remaining 458 Challenge cars is estimated to be between 25 and 50, with the possibility of fewer than 100 still in existence.