The Niger State Government has approved the immediate recruitment of 1,000 health workers in enhancing the healthcare services.

Simultaneously, the government has sanctioned the automatic replacement of retired health workers within the state.

Dr Ibrahim Dangana, the Commissioner for Primary Health Care, made this announcement during a press conference held on Wednesday at the government house in Minna.

Dr Dangana highlighted that Governor Umar Bago’s administration is committed to facilitating accessible, high-quality, and affordable healthcare services throughout the state.

Identifying the critical issue of manpower deficit in the health sector, the commissioner emphasized the government’s dedication to addressing this shortfall.

The recruitment initiative aims to bolster antenatal care services, family planning provisions, and reinforce referral systems across all primary health care (PHC) centers in the state.

Dr Dangana outlined the forthcoming deployment of a vigilant monitoring team to all PHCs in the state. This team will work towards rectifying any irregularities in the sector, aligning with the citizens’ expectations.

Underscoring the government’s commitment to efficient healthcare delivery, the commissioner revealed plans to construct and equip a state-of-the-art Emergency Operation Centre (EOP) in Minna.

This center will play a pivotal role in coordinating and overseeing vital services at PHCs across the state.

Collaborating closely with the Ministry of Works, the Ministry of Primary Health Care is actively engaged in developing technical and structural drawings for the proposed Emergency Operation Centre.

These plans will be forwarded to the Planning Commission for the necessary fund allocation.

Furthermore, the state government has granted approval for the rehabilitation and upgrade of dysfunctional Primary Healthcare Centres, demonstrating a holistic approach to healthcare infrastructure.

To combat the brain drain syndrome among medical practitioners, the government has approved the revival of scholarships for Medical Students and initiated bond programs. This strategic move aims to retain and attract skilled healthcare professionals.

Dr Dangana disclosed ongoing partnerships with key development partners, including a principal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The government is poised to strengthen these collaborations for the overall improvement of healthcare services.