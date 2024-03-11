The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals in Oyo State Hospitals’ Management Board has decided to suspend the seven-day warning strike initiated on March 4.

Mr Olanrewaju Ajani, the union’s unit Chairman, along with other executive members, confirmed this decision in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday.

The statement clarified that the seven-day warning strike, which commenced on March 4, officially concluded at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the key demands put forth by the union included the skipping of CONHESS 10 on the salary table, applicable to those on Grade Level 11, as mandated by the National Industrial Court.

Among other demands were the restoration of call duty allowance for dental therapists, implementation of the new national hazard allowance for health professionals, and the release of promotion letters to qualified members who participated in the recent promotion exercises in the state.

The union expressed satisfaction with the positive steps taken by the government to address their demands and commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants.

As a result, the expanded executive committee directed all members to resume duty from Monday, March 11, 2024.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Ministry of Health and State Hospitals’ Management Board, the union condemned what it described as attempts by some heads of departments and medical directors/medical officers to victimize or coerce its members to work.

The union emphasized the right of its members to participate in industrial action and called on the state government to respond positively to all their demands within 21 days.

It warned that failure to address their concerns within this timeframe would lead to an indefinite strike, potentially disrupting industrial harmony in the health sector.