The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced a nationwide 7-day warning strike as of Monday, August 26, 2024, in response to the prolonged abduction of one of their colleagues, Dr. Ganiyat Popoola.

The strike, which began at 12 am, was declared by NARD’s National Executive Council (NEC) following an emergency meeting held to address the dire situation.

Dr. Dele Abdullahi, President of NARD, announced that the strike is a direct response to the kidnapping of Dr. Popoola, who has been held captive for eight months.

He emphasized the severity of the strike, stating that it would be total, with no concessions made for emergency care during the duration of the industrial action. The decision reflects the gravity of the situation and the desperation of the medical community to secure the release of Dr. Popoola and her nephew

Backstory

Dr. Ganiyat Popoola, a registrar at the National Eye Centre in Kaduna, was abducted on December 27, 2023, along with her husband and nephew during a raid on the hospital’s staff quarters by armed bandits.

While her husband was released in March due to his deteriorating health, Dr. Popoola and her nephew remain in captivity, raising serious concerns within the medical community.

The abduction of Dr. Popoola, a breastfeeding mother, has ignited widespread anxiety, particularly regarding her well-being. The situation has led to significant unrest among healthcare professionals, with members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) taking to the streets in protest.

On August 15, 2024, resident doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta in Lagos, organized a demonstration to demand her release. This has however led to the growing frustration and fear among medical practitioners over the ongoing security challenges.

National Eye Centre in Kaduna held a peaceful protest led by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Okpanaki, President of the Centre’s NARD branch.

They urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue Dr. Popoola and her nephew. Dr. Okpanaki warned that if their colleague is not released soon, NARD would have no choice but to embark on a nationwide strike, as the safety of healthcare professionals cannot be guaranteed.

Other kidnaps of medical officials

The Nigerian police have successfully freed Twenty medical students from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos that were kidnapped on August 15, 2024, while traveling for the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students’ annual convention in Enugu.

The police freed the students in Benue State, killing a notorious kidnapper and arresting two suspects. The students have since been safely handed over to their vice-chancellors.

Dr. Stephen Ezeh was kidnapped in Ihiaha, Anambra State, on the same day, August 15, 2024. In response, the Anambra State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) issued a two-day ultimatum and has since escalated their actions by declaring an indefinite withdrawal of all clinical services in public and private hospitals across the state until Dr. Ezeh is released.

However, Dr. Ezeh was released on Saturday,24th August leading the NMA to call off the strike. The NMA promptly directed its members to resume clinical services at their various establishments on Sunday, bringing some normalcy back to healthcare services in the state.

What this means

The strike is a critical moment for Nigeria’s healthcare sector, as resident doctors play a crucial role in providing medical care across the nation.

The absence of these doctors for a week is expected to strain the already overstretched healthcare system, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing security crisis that has now directly impacted the medical community.

NARD’s decision to embark on the strike is seen as a necessary step to draw attention to the plight of their colleague and to demand action from the government and security agencies.

The outcome of this strike could set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future, as the medical community and the nation watch closely for any developments regarding Dr. Popoola’s release.