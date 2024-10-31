The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to increase the retirement age of health workers in the country from 60 years to 65 years through the second reading stage.

This legislation, spearheaded by Rep. Wale Hammed (APC-Lagos State), proposes not only to extend the retirement age of health workers to 65 years but also to increase the maximum service years from 40 to 45 years.

During the debate, Rep. Hammed highlighted the importance of this bill, highlighting that it aims to address the critical challenges faced by the Nigerian healthcare sector.

“This bill has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare sector in Nigeria as it seeks to make provisions for the compulsory retirement age and years of service for Nigerian health workers,” he stated.

He noted that the current retirement policies contribute to the depletion of experienced professionals in the field.

Hammed elaborated on the urgency of the situation, saying, “Nigeria’s healthcare sector is currently experiencing a significant depletion in both the number and quality of professionals due to two main factors.”

He identified the migration of health workers abroad and the existing retirement age as primary reasons for the ongoing crisis.

“A substantial number of health workers are migrating abroad in search of the proverbial golden fleece,” he explained, pointing to the challenges of retaining skilled professionals.

Addressing the challenges

The lawmaker emphasized that while migration is difficult to control, the compulsory retirement age can be revised through legislative action.

He referred to historical precedents where the Federal Government had previously adjusted retirement ages for various categories of public servants, including judges and educators.

Hammed stated, “Following the agreement between the Federal Government and stakeholders in the health sector to increase the retirement age for health workers from 60 to 65, there was a need for a legal framework to back it.”

He cited the specific clauses of the bill, noting, “Health workers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.”

He further emphasized that the existing public service rules mandating retirement at 60 will not apply to health workers under this new legislation.

As the House of Representatives concluded the debate and passed the bill, Hammed urged his colleagues to recognize the bill’s potential to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

In his ruling, Deputy Speaker Rep. Benjamin Kalu referred the bill to the relevant committees for further legislative action, marking a crucial step toward addressing the pressing issues within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

This development is expected to provide a more stable and supportive environment for healthcare professionals, ultimately benefiting the broader health landscape in Nigeria.