Medical and health workers in Oyo State are set to commence a seven-day warning strike starting Monday, to press for their demands.

The President of the state chapter of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Mr. John Fabunmi, confirmed this development to newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

The warning strike will involve members of the union across all health institutions in the state, including those in ministries, departments, and local government councils.

The warning strike

Fabunmi explained that the industrial action has become necessary due to the state government’s persistent neglect of their grievances.

Fabunmi outlined the key demands of the union, which include the extension of the new hazard allowance to all health workers in the state, not just those in hospitals.

Additionally, the union is calling for the reinstatement of members removed from the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and the inclusion of those who have not yet been placed on CONHESS.

“We have consistently reminded the state government of these issues, but no concrete actions have been taken,” Fabunmi stated.

“Despite giving the state government, a 14-day ultimatum, which expired on June 21, there has been no response.”

In light of this, the union has resolved to embark on a seven-day warning strike to draw further attention to their demands.

“Our members in all health institutions, ministries, and local governments will participate in the strike starting Monday, June 24,” Fabunmi said.

What you should know

The warning strike by MHWUN follows a similar action by the state’s nurses and midwives.

On May 21, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) state chapter began an indefinite strike due to the government’s failure to address their demands.

The strike, led by state Chairman Adeyemi Samuel, has significantly impacted the state’s health sector, with hospitals experiencing a noticeable decline in activity.

The ongoing strikes by healthcare workers in Oyo State reflect broader issues within Nigeria’s healthcare system, which has been grappling with frequent industrial actions and a severe brain drain.

Over the past decade, the country has seen a significant exodus of healthcare professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.

Frequent strikes by healthcare workers in Nigeria have been a recurring theme in the health sector.

In 2020, the Joint Health sector unions embarked on multiple strikes citing nonpayment of salaries and poor working conditions.

In the past few years, National association of resident doctors have gone on multiple strikes annually due to similar grievances.

This brain drain has exacerbated the challenges in the healthcare sector, leading to understaffed hospitals and overburdened healthcare workers.