The National Hospital Abuja has announced a major recruitment drive, calling for applications to fill various consultancy, residency, and nursing positions to strengthen its healthcare workforce in response to growing demands and challenges within Nigeria’s health sector.

According to the hospital’s advertisement, the recruitment drive spans multiple specialties with the roles essential to improving specialized care and providing hands-on training opportunities for aspiring healthcare professionals.

The advertisement was published on October 7, 2024, and the deadline for submission is six weeks from this date. It is important to note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Here is a detailed breakdown:

Consultancy roles

Anaesthetist

Radiation Oncologist

Orthopaedic Surgeon

Trauma Surgeon

ENT Specialist

Rheumatologist

Gastroenterologist

Paediatric Cardiologist

Cardiothoracic Surgeon

These consultancy roles are critical for improving specialized care in their respective departments.

Residency training posts

The hospital is also accepting applications from doctors seeking residency training positions in the following departments:

Anaesthesia

ENT

General Surgery

Histopathology

Internal Medicine

Microbiology

Oncology/Radiotherapy

Orthopaedics

Nuclear Medicine

Paediatrics

Radiology

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Dental (Oral Medicine)

Chemical Pathology

Ophthalmology

Haematology

Family Medicine

Psychiatry

This presents a unique opportunity for aspiring specialists to gain hands-on training under seasoned experts.

Nursing positions

National Hospital Abuja is also recruiting Senior Nursing Officers and Staff Nurses/Midwives.

For the Senior Nursing Officer role, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Hold a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (BNSc) from a recognized university.

Provide evidence of completion of an internship program.

Possess an NYSC Discharge or Certificate of Exemption.

Maintain current registration and a practicing license with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

For the Staff Nurse/Midwife positions, applicants must have

RN and RM certifications from a recognized institution.

A current registration and practicing license with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

Application process

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications, along with detailed Curriculum Vitae and supporting documents, to the Chief Medical Director at the following address:

Chief Medical Director National Hospital Plot 132 Central District (Phase II) P.M.B. 425 Garki, Abuja

What you should know

The National Hospital Abuja’s recruitment drive comes at a critical time when Nigeria is grappling with an alarming shortage of healthcare professionals, primarily due to the ongoing brain drain. By expanding its workforce, the hospital seeks to bridge gaps in specialist care and residency training, which are essential to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of services.

The broader healthcare sector in Nigeria is facing immense pressure. According to Prof. Sa’ad Ahmed, Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, 51 doctors have resigned from the facility this year alone, reflecting a worrying trend of medical professionals leaving the country for better opportunities abroad.

In response to these challenges, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to recruit 900 health workers alongside 342 additional healthcare professionals. This recruitment initiative is part of a larger strategy aimed at boosting healthcare services across the Federal Capital Territory, ensuring better access to medical care, and addressing critical staffing shortages.