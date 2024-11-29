The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised concerns over the increasing number of first-class graduates produced annually by private universities in Nigeria, describing the trend as worrisome.

ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, raised these concerns on Thursday during an event organized in honour of Prof. Andy Egwunyenga’s successful tenure as Vice Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU).

Prof. Osodeke criticized the growing trend of private universities awarding numerous first-class degrees, stating that this practice could undermine academic integrity if adopted by public universities without proper regulation.

He also highlighted the decline in quality education at the foundational level, citing primary and secondary schools that produce students with excellent grades but insufficient knowledge.

Brain drain and institutional failures

The ASUU President lamented the mass migration of skilled Nigerian professionals to other countries offering better work conditions.

He linked this " mass exodus"

to systemic issues, including the decline in educational and institutional standards. He said that incidents like building collapse in the country indicated there were significant issues within the nation’s institutions.

Osodeke also called for renewed efforts by the union to address injustices and improve the welfare of academic staff.

“The struggle for academics to enjoy a decent standard of living saw some measure of success in the past when academics could sustain a comfortable life.

“The situation has changed; the unions must return to the frontline for a renewed phase of their struggle.

“ASUU will consistently speak out against injustices and support fairness,” he said.

Critique of CCMAS curriculum

Prof. Omotoye Olorode, criticized the new university curriculum, known as Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), describing it as a tool of neo-imperialism.

According to Olorode, the curriculum disrupts Nigeria’s established academic framework and perpetuates dependency on developed nations.

“This curriculum is designed to ensure Africans remain agricultural labourers to support the needs of developed countries. UNESCO recommends allocating 26% of the national budget to education, but Nigeria has never exceeded 7%, reflecting our stagnation and reluctance to invest in education,” Olorode stated.

What you should know

ASUU’s concerns about the increasing number of first-class graduates in Nigeria have drawn attention to recent convocation ceremonies, where several private universities announced a significant number of students earning top honours.

While these are not the only universities involved, the figures released by institutions like Salem University, Ajayi Crowther University, and Benson Idahosa University highlight the growing trend.

Salem University, Lokoja, is set to graduate 499 students during its 6th convocation, with 41 earning first-class honours across its seven colleges.

Similarly, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, will confer degrees on 2,679 students at its 16th convocation ceremony, with 86 receiving first-class honours.

Benson Idahosa University, Benin, will celebrate its 20th convocation, where 77 of its 1,029 graduates will receive first-class degrees, marking the highest number of graduates in the university’s history.

These developments, while celebratory, add weight to ASUU’s calls for stricter academic standards and regulatory measures to ensure that the integrity of Nigerian university degrees is maintained.