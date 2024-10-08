On October 7th, 2024, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) conducted an Express Entry draw, issuing 1,613 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency.

Express Entry is a system for handling applications from skilled workers who want permanent residency in Canada.

Candidates create an online profile and are scored based on factors like work experience, education, and language skills.

The candidates with the highest scores receive invitations to apply. To qualify, they must meet the requirements of one of the federal economic immigration programs.

According to recent reports from Immigration News Canada(INC), ‘This draw specifically targeted candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) who achieved a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 743 or higher.’

Current Draw Highlights

Reports inform that this draw comes after a week that started with a PNP-only draw, suggesting more Express Entry draws may happen soon.

There is anticipation for additional draws, especially for the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) on October 8th. The emphasis on specific immigration streams indicates that IRCC is refining its strategy to address labour market needs through targeted selections.

CRS Score Distribution

The distribution of CRS scores among candidates in the Express Entry pool reveals the competitive nature of the process.

As of the most recent update, there are 209,892 candidates in the Express Entry pool, each assigned a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score based on various factors. The breakdown of candidates by CRS score range is as follows:

601-1200: 1,656 candidates have scores in this range.

501-600: 11,800 candidates fall within this range.

451-500: 62,853 candidates have scores between 451 and 500.

401-450: 54,313 candidates have scores in this range.

301-350: 23,155 candidates have scores between 301 and 350.

0-300: 5,374 candidates have scores below 300.

This breakdown shows how many candidates are competing at different score levels, highlighting the competitiveness of the pool, with the majority having scores between 401 and 500.

2024 CRS Score Trends

IRCC’s draws this year have shown fluctuations in CRS score cutoffs based on the immigration program targeted. The trends indicate a focused approach in selecting candidates:

1. General or No Program Specified:

Draws: 9

Invitations Issued: 14,445

Average CRS Score: 536

This category includes candidates who are not tied to a specific immigration program.

2. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP):

Draws: 9

Invitations Issued: 12,167

Average CRS Score: 695

This reflects draws targeting candidates nominated by provinces, indicating a higher average score, which suggests these candidates are typically more competitive.

3. Canadian Experience Class (CEC):

Draws: 6

Invitations Issued: 24,800

Average CRS Score: 516

This category focuses on candidates with work experience in Canada, showing a significant number of invitations.

4. French-Speaking Candidates:

Draws: 8

Invitations Issued: 20,400

Average CRS Score:390

This highlights draws aimed at candidates who are proficient in French, with a lower average score compared to other categories.

Overall, this data illustrates how many draws occurred, how many invitations were issued in each category, and the average CRS score of those invited, reflecting the varying competitiveness and focus of the draws.

Understanding Provincial Nominee Programs

The Provincial Nominee Programs operate within the Express Entry system to address specific labour market needs. Participating provinces and territories can nominate individuals who fulfill their economic requirements.

When candidates receive a nomination, they gain an additional 600 points toward their CRS score, enhancing their chances of receiving an ITA for permanent residency. This system allows provinces to respond directly to labour shortages and attract skilled workers

As Canada continues to refine its immigration strategy, individuals interested in Canada’s Express Entry system should remain informed about upcoming draws and opportunities tailored to specific professions and programs.