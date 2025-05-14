The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 1,216 drivers for failing to comply with third-party vehicle insurance regulations, reinforcing the nationwide push for adherence to essential road safety laws.

Speaking in Ibadan on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, disclosed that these arrests were made as part of ongoing enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with Nigeria’s Motor Vehicle (Third-Party Insurance) Act.

Adenola elaborated that 111 of the arrested motorists had already been charged in court, while 425 individuals were cleared after acquiring the necessary third-party insurance cover.

Meanwhile, 680 cases remain under investigation, highlighting the extensive scrutiny being applied to those who violate motor insurance laws.

Ongoing Enforcement and Public Awareness Campaigns

The police commissioner reassured residents that the enforcement of third-party insurance requirements has not been suspended, emphasizing that authorities in Oyo State remain committed to upholding the policy.

To encourage compliance, Adenola noted that the Oyo State Police Command, through its Public Relations Department, Community Policing Unit, and Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), has embarked on advocacy campaigns across different communities.

These efforts are designed to sensitize motorists and educate them on the importance of obtaining third-party insurance, which provides financial protection in the event of accidents or liabilities involving other road users.

He urged motorists across the state to ensure that they have valid insurance documentation along with other essential vehicle papers to avoid legal repercussions and unnecessary disruptions.

Nationwide Crackdown Ordered by Inspector General of Police

The crackdown on uninsured motorists follows a directive issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, who had set a February 1 deadline for all vehicle owners to secure valid third-party insurance.

The directive came after a meeting with the NAICOM Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, in which both parties agreed to intensify enforcement across Nigeria.

According to Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Omosehin sought law enforcement support to ensure nationwide compliance with compulsory third-party insurance, emphasizing its critical benefits for all road users.

Adejobi reaffirmed the IGP’s stance on mandatory vehicle insurance, citing legal provisions that require every vehicle on public roads to have third-party coverage.

What you should know

Adejobi emphasized that failure to comply with Section 68 of the Insurance Act (2003) and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle (Third Party Insurance) Act could result in legal consequences, including fines, imprisonment, or both.

Third-party motor insurance serves as a critical financial safeguard, ensuring that policyholders are covered if they are legally held responsible for injuries or damages caused to another party.

The law mandates that every motorist must carry third-party insurance to operate their vehicles lawfully on Nigerian roads.

The NPF says it remains committed to working with relevant government agencies and insurance providers to enforce the law and enhance the protection of lives and property nationwide.