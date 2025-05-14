Aspiring to become a model in Nigeria might seem like a dream, but it takes more than just looks and a good Instagram feed to make it in the competitive world of fashion. In this episode of The Novice Podcast, we dive into the realities of the modeling industry with a special guest, Ms. Uju, a model, content creator, coach, and the founder of STRUT’ON Model Academy.

Ms. Uju shares invaluable insights on what it really takes to break into the industry and turn your passion into profit. She walks us through how to build a professional portfolio, navigate the industry’s structure, and protect yourself from harassment. Plus, she discusses the importance of social media in today’s modeling world and how it can help you stand out from the crowd.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make a sustainable career out of modeling, this episode is for you. Learn about alternative income streams in the modeling business, how to handle rejection, and how to deal with quitting when times get tough.

Want to know more about how to stand out as a model in Nigeria? Watch the full video on Nairametrics TV on YouTube now! Don’t miss this opportunity to gain expert tips from Ms. Uju!