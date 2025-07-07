CapitalSage Holdings, a pan-African enterprise committed to building globally competitive businesses from Africa, has announced the appointment of Tarun Chawla as Executive Director.

In this role, he will lead the global operations of Johnvents, the Group’s agri-commodities and FMCG subsidiaries.

Tarun joins at a pivotal time as CapitalSage Holdings scales its footprint across key origination markets, strengthens its value-added processing capabilities, and expands into high-growth consumer categories.

He will be based in Dubai and will focus on advancing Johnvents Group’s global presence, forging strategic partnerships, and enhancing operational efficiency across its agricultural and FMCG verticals.

With over two decades of global leadership experience in the food and agriculture sector, Tarun brings deep operational and commercial expertise. He most recently served as Global Business Head, Food and Food Ingredients at ETG (Export Trading Group), where he managed a diverse portfolio that included agri-commodities trading, private label acquisitions in Europe, and health-focused consumer brands in India. His leadership was instrumental in driving sustainable profitability, operational restructuring, and end-to-end value chain transformation.

Prior to ETG, Tarun held senior leadership roles at Olam International, Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Starion Group, working across Africa, India, China, and Europe. His cross-functional experience spans strategic sourcing, commodity risk management, global supply chain optimization, and the execution of mergers and acquisitions.

Tarun’s appointment reflects CapitalSage Holdings’ continued investment in high-impact leadership to drive its mission of building a globally relevant, purpose-driven enterprise rooted in Africa. His global outlook and strong track record of execution are expected to accelerate the scale and impact of the Johnvents Group brand while deepening the Group’s contribution to food security, job creation, and inclusive growth.

John Alamu, Group Managing Director, CapitalSage Holdings, commented: “Tarun’s leadership experience across global agricultural markets aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. As we continue to scale our platforms from Africa to the world, we are confident that his expertise will accelerate our transformation into a globally competitive enterprise while delivering sustainable impact across communities we serve.”

Commenting on his appointment, Tarun Chawla said: “I am excited to join CapitalSage at such a defining moment in its growth journey. The Group’s vision to build global businesses from Africa is both inspiring and timely. I look forward to working with the exceptional teams across CapitalSage Holdings and Johnvents Group to expand our global reach, build resilient value chains, and unlock long-term value across the food and FMCG sectors.”

This appointment marks another important step in CapitalSage Holdings’ long-term strategy to deliver bold, sustainable innovations that nourish Africa and the world.