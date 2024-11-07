The Oyo State Government has committed over N15 billion for the rehabilitation and asphaltic improvement of Bodija, Molete, and Agodi roads in Ibadan.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, after the 12th State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Prof. Sangodoyin shared details about the newly approved road projects, emphasizing the government’s focus on improving road networks in both residential neighborhoods and busy areas.

Among the initiatives, the Council approved a project in the Old and New Bodija Estates, involving the asphaltic enhancement of 7.12 kilometers of road at a cost of N5.6 billion.

Prof. Sangodoyin explained that the decision to rehabilitate the roads aligns with Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to improving infrastructure, especially following the January 17 explosion incident in the area.

Another notable project includes the asphaltic improvement of the 5.2-kilometer stretch along Molete Underbridge, Felele, Challenge, and Onigaari expressway, budgeted at N5.9 billion.

Upgrades within the state secretariat

In addition to external roads, the Council approved a N3.7 billion plan to rehabilitate the internal road network within the state secretariat complex at Agodi and the construction of new car parks.

“The rehabilitation of the road network within the state secretariat at Agodi in Ibadan with befitting car parks at a cost of N3.7 billion was among the road projects approved by the Council,” Sangodoyin said.

All projects are scheduled for completion within eight months, ensuring timely delivery to benefit Ibadan residents and travelers.

What you should know

In January 2024, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State sought approval from the State House of Assembly for a N150 billion loan from Afrexim Bank and Access Bank to finance the ongoing Rashidi Ladoja circular road project in Ibadan.

During the first plenary session of 2024, attended by 20 lawmakers, the governor explained that the loan would fast-track the completion of the circular road project and help ease traffic congestion in the Ibadan metropolis.

After lengthy negotiations, the Federal Government has decided to reopen the bidding process for the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Phase 2 project, as it could not reach an agreement with Julius Berger Plc over their N258 billion proposal. The government’s initial estimate for the project was N153 billion, and the wide gap in costs led to the rejection of Julius Berger’s bid.

The government plans to invite new bids that will include both the Ministry’s revised estimate and Julius Berger’s proposal, with the bidding process expected to conclude within the next month.