The Oyo State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has launched a health insurance scheme to provide access to quality healthcare for public primary school pupils in the state.

The initiative was flagged off on Thursday and is being implemented through the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA) with UNICEF’s support.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the scheme is a new initiative designed to improve healthcare access for indigent children in Oyo State.

The Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Ms. Celine Lafoucriere, emphasized that access to affordable and quality healthcare is a fundamental right for every child.

“Universal health coverage is more than a healthcare goal; it’s a social and economic necessity.

“When children have access to healthcare, they can focus on education, grow into productive adults, break the cycle of poverty and contribute to the success of the nation.

“At UNICEF, equity is our guiding principle, ensuring equal opportunities for every child. This scheme exemplifies this by focusing on public primary school children, especially in hard-to-reach areas,” she said.

Boosting healthcare access

The Executive Secretary of OYSHIA, Dr. Sola Akande, stated that the program initially targets 10,000 public primary school pupils, with plans for expansion.

Akande emphasized that the new scheme, alongside existing health insurance models such as the tertiary students’ health insurance scheme, has already provided access to quality healthcare services for more than 250,000 residents of the state.

Highlighting the benefits of the initiative, Akande disclosed that various health insurance schemes introduced by OYSHIA have significantly reduced the financial burden on residents.

“In effect, the purchasing power and quality of life of about 2.5 per cent of the residents of the state has improved through the activities of OYSHIA,” he said.

He further noted that the schemes have reduced out-of-pocket healthcare expenses from 75% to an average of 10%.

Support and expansion