Millions of telecom subscribers across Nigeria are currently unable to access SIM-related services, including SIM swaps, replacements, and new activations, following a technical disruption linked to a platform migration ordered by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday that the disruption affects all mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country and is a direct result of a mandated transition to a new identity verification platform by NIMC.

According to ALTON, the migration, which is intended to improve the security and efficiency of national identity verification, has introduced unexpected technical challenges, halting the ability of mobile networks to carry out real-time verification processes required for SIM registration, number portability, and other essential services.

“During this period, MNOs will not be able to support SIM swaps, SIM replacements, activation of new subscribers, and other SIM-related services,” the association stated.

Implications for subscribers

The disruption has significant implications for subscribers who depend on SIM-related services for communication, business operations, and digital access.

ALTON has advised the public to postpone visits to telecom service centers for such services until the issue is resolved.

The telecom body emphasized that its members are working closely with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), NIMC, and other relevant authorities to resolve the integration challenges.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologize for the disruption. We remain fully committed to regulatory compliance and will continue to provide timely updates,” ALTON noted.

While no specific timeline was provided for the restoration of full services, ALTON reiterated its commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and high-quality telecom services across the country.

What you should know

The development comes amid Nigeria’s broader efforts to harmonize digital identity across sectors, with the NIMC platform playing a critical role in identity verification tied to SIM card ownership under the ongoing SIM-NIN integration policy.

After years of deadline extension of the deadline for linking of all existing SIMs with owners’ NINs, the NCC last September brought the exercise to a close with all unlinked lines disconnected from the networks.

With that, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, declared that all lines in the country have been successfully link.

The NIN-SIM policy mandates that all lines must be linked with the owners’ NIN at the point of registration, which makes it impossible to register any SIM whenever the NIMC server is down or inaccessible.