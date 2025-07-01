The Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) Nigeria for the Global Fund and the National Assembly have jointly called for increased domestic collaboration to close over a $100million funding gap for HIV, Tuberculosis (TB), and Malaria interventions across the country.

This call was made during the 70th Annual Retreat and General Assembly Meeting of CCM Nigeria, which commenced on Tuesday in Lagos.

The event is part of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s broader health sector reform agenda aimed at expanding access to healthcare, improving health outcomes, and promoting social welfare.

Global fund cuts allocation by 11%

The renewed appeal for domestic partnership follows an 11% reduction in Nigeria’s allocation under the Global Fund Grant Cycle 7. The original allocation of $933,156,931 for the 2024–2026 funding period has been cut to approximately $830 million, creating a funding shortfall of over $100 million for critical disease response efforts.

With this readjustment in the Global Fund grant, the country Portfolio Manager, Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, in his address at the meeting, has urged Nigeria, through the National Assembly, to look towards mobilizing local resources to close the gaps which may arise from this withdrawal.

Nouboussi explained that the decision to reduce funding is a result of existing international realities and the inability of the Global Fund to meet its initial commitment.

“In a letter last week to the CCM, we informed that, unfortunately, we will have to reduce the amount that was allocated to Nigeria.

“Our projections show that because of the international context, we will not be able to raise the amount that was initially committed. So, consequently, we are reducing the sum by around 11%

“With the support of the Senate, with the support of the help of the representative, Nigeria will be able to raise additional resources to fill the gaps that will be created by this reduction of the international funding, and also, most importantly, start discussing the path to sustainability,” he explained.

Emerging funding threats

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of CCM, Ibrahim Tajudeen, said the shifting trends in global health funding pose a serious threat to health systems and called for urgent action to mobilize local resources.

He stressed the need to cushion the impact of international funding cuts, build on past health sector achievements, and strengthen systems for future resilience.

According to him, Nigeria has made significant progress through support from the Global Fund, PEPFAR, and the federal government, reducing HIV prevalence from 5.8% in the early 2000s to about 1.3%, cutting malaria rates from 42% to 22%, and identifying and notifying around 400,000 tuberculosis cases in 2024 alone.

“Over the three days of our CCM retreat for 2025, we want to build a stronger partnership with the National Assembly and government apparatus to enhance and solidify domestic resource mobilization.

“The threats that are happening globally to the funding landscape are becoming very scary, and if we do not take proactive measures, we might lose the gains that we have already made over the last 20 years.

“If we do not mobilize domestic funding that will enable us to sustain this gain, then it will be a total loss,” Tajudeen said.

Senate calls for stronger oversight, accountability in health funding

The Chair of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Leprosy and Malaria Control, Rt. Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah said the CCM Nigeria retreat presents a timely opportunity to improve the efficiency of resource allocation in the health sector while reinforcing public accountability to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the investments made.

Ogah emphasised the importance of transparency and strict adherence to funding guidelines in the disbursement of resources, particularly those from the Global Fund.

He stressed that programmes and organisations must be held accountable for every kobo received to ensure funds are used effectively in improving the lives of citizens.

He also proposed that a member of the National Assembly be included on the CCM board to strengthen legislative oversight and improve communication between CCM Nigeria and the Parliament.

According to him, such collaboration would deepen mutual trust and ensure alignment in efforts toward achieving universal healthcare in the country.