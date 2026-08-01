Gavi commits $500 million to vaccinate Nigeria’s next generation

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has committed more than $500 million to support Nigeria’s immunisation programme over the next five years.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has committed more than $500 million to support Nigeria’s immunisation programme over the next five years.

Gavi’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sania Nishtar, disclosed this on Friday during a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The funding will support vaccination campaigns and expand access to life-saving vaccines, as Nigeria continues efforts to strengthen primary healthcare, immunisation and long-term health financing.

What they are saying

Nishtar commended Tinubu’s leadership and described him as a strong advocate for global health and healthcare reforms in Nigeria. She said Nigeria had recorded significant progress in primary healthcare revitalisation, immunisation and health financing reforms under the current administration.

“Over the next five years, we will be contributing over 500 million dollars towards vaccination campaigns, which will see this partnership vaccinate an entire generation of children in this great country,” Nishtar said.

“We have put together an instrument called the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, a 1.2 billion dollar instrument to promote commercial vaccine manufacturing on the continent,” she said.

“The wonderful job of Gavi and the team is well appreciated, and the programme of acceleration for vaccine production in Nigeria is empowering the continent,” Tinubu said.

“We owe it to the entire population to be foresighted, committed and dedicated to developing the capacity of Africans and protecting future generations,” the President added.

Nishtar said Gavi remained committed to Nigeria despite the global decline in official development assistance and shrinking donor funding.

Nishtar said Gavi currently operates a 70-30 funding arrangement with Nigeria for vaccine procurement and immunisation programmes.

Gavi contributed $261 million in 2025, while Nigeria provided about $90 million, according to the Gavi CEO.

The alliance is also encouraging Nigeria to explore mechanisms for greater state participation in vaccine financing to improve the long-term sustainability of immunisation programmes.

Nishtar disclosed that Gavi had established the $1.2 billion African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator to promote commercial vaccine production across the continent.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, said the five-year funding envelope would enable Nigeria to plan more effectively and expand access to life-saving vaccines for children and vulnerable populations.

Tinubu thanked Gavi for its continued commitment to Nigeria’s healthcare system and assured the alliance of continued collaboration.

“The partnership is cherished. We will cooperate and collaborate. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to humanity,” the President said.

More insights

Gavi has supported Nigeria’s immunisation and healthcare priorities for two decades, with Nishtar disclosing that the alliance had invested $2.4 billion in the country over the past 20 years.

The latest commitment builds on a series of grants and interventions aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s health system and expanding vaccine access.

The latest five-year funding envelope will support routine immunisation, sustain polio eradication, expand HPV vaccination, strengthen primary healthcare and improve long-term vaccine financing.

The funding comes as Nigeria continues to work with development partners to improve healthcare delivery and reduce gaps in vaccine access.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government had committed $346 million in co-financing for HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria programmes in 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s health response.

Also, the Federal Government approved the disbursement of N32 billion to primary healthcare facilities as part of ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s health sector.

Nigeria’s primary healthcare system remains significantly underperforming. Data reported by Nairametrics shows that less than 30% of Nigerians are satisfied with public healthcare services, reflecting widespread concerns about poor service delivery, infrastructure, and affordability.