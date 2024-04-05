Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has pledged a $250 million grant to support vaccine initiatives in the country in a stride towards strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.

This announcement comes amid a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and a delegation from Gavi, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sania Nishtar.

During the meeting held at the State House, President Tinubu emphasized the need for collaboration between Gavi and potential Nigerian vaccine manufacturers to ensure widespread access to life-saving vaccines.

Noting the challenges faced by developing nations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Tinubu highlighted the capability and readiness of Nigerian professionals to contribute to vaccine production.

Expressing Nigeria’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations for routine vaccine procurement, President Tinubu directed key ministries to facilitate the release of necessary funds.

He reiterated his administration’s dedication to eradicating preventable childhood diseases through comprehensive vaccination programs.

In response, Dr. Nishtar commended Nigeria’s proactive healthcare initiatives and expressed readiness to collaborate with the government to enhance health outcomes.

She highlighted Gavi’s commitment to addressing vaccine inequity in Africa through initiatives such as the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, which is earmarked at $1 billion and aims to bolster the continent’s vaccine production capabilities.

As a result, Gavi would be providing a grant support of $250 million to Nigeria.

The GAVI CEO additionally disclosed to the President that the GAVI Board is scheduled to convene in the upcoming weeks to deliberate on policy matters that will shape Nigeria’s future assistance from the organization, extending beyond 2028.

She clarified that her visit to the country was primarily aimed at engaging in discussions with Nigeria’s health managers.