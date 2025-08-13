Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has announced a $3 million investment over the next two years to strengthen routine immunization and primary health care in Kaduna State.

This funding is expected to accelerate progress towards universal vaccine coverage.

Jessica Crawford, Gavi’s Senior Country Manager for Nigeria, disclosed this during a high-level field mission to Kaduna.

The visit included engagements with top state officials, tours of health facilities, and strategy meetings with partners.

Crawford also commended Kaduna for its strong leadership, coordination, and impressive results in immunization.

She emphasized that the new funding would build on these successes by targeting hard-to-reach areas and ensuring equitable access to life-saving vaccines.

Implementation and priorities of the new funding

The funds, drawn from Gavi’s latest Health System Strengthening (HSS) grant, will be implemented in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and other partners.

According to Crawford, the investment will focus on critical priorities such as improving vaccine delivery, addressing inequities in coverage, and reducing the number of ‘zero-dose’ children.

“Over the past seven years, Gavi has supported Kaduna through cold chain equipment provision, vaccine supply operations, outbreak response, workforce support, and direct vaccine procurement.

“We are pleased to see these investments in action and remain committed to working with Kaduna to maximize impact,” she said.

Federal government role and national vaccine procurement

Similarly, Hassan Ousmane, Head of Routine Immunization at NPHCDA, highlighted the federal government’s role in ensuring vaccine availability nationwide.

“The federal government, through NPHCDA, procures vaccines for all states in Nigeria, ensuring every child is vaccinated.

“Partners like Gavi complement these efforts with funding, equipment, and other essential resources to strengthen our health facilities,” he said.

Ousmane noted that Gavi’s national pledge stands at 13 million dollars over three years, with states providing counterpart contributions.

“While Gavi often provides the larger share, the government also commits its own resources to ensure we achieve full immunization coverage,” he said.

Addressing zero-dose children and immunization gaps

Addressing the issue of children missing out on basic immunization, Dr Barkunawa Bello, Deputy Director of Routine Immunization and Gavi Desk Officer at NPHCDA, explained the scale of the problem.

“By definition, a zero-dose child is one who has not received the first dose of the pentavalent vaccine (Penta 1) by the age of 23 months.

“Nigeria, unfortunately, has one of the highest zero-dose burdens globally, with 2.3 million identified in 2022.

“This has been reduced to about 2.1 million, but much work remains.

“Kaduna is one of five states, alongside Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, and Bayelsa selected for intensive engagement with Gavi to address immunization gaps,” he said.

Bello emphasized the importance of community engagement through religious, traditional, and local leaders, supported by the national risk communication team, to combat vaccine hesitancy.

“Our strategy is to ensure no one is left behind. That means working directly with communities, men and women alike, to build trust and demand for vaccines,” he noted.

Kaduna State deputy governor reaffirms commitment

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe, described Gavi’s commitment as a reaffirmation of the shared mission to protect the health and future of children in the state.

“Through our joint efforts with Gavi, NPHCDA, UNICEF, and the Gates Foundation, we have expanded immunization coverage, strengthened cold-chain infrastructure, trained and deployed frontline health workers, and improved health data systems.

“These achievements translate into healthier children, stronger families, and lives saved from preventable diseases,” she said.

The Deputy Governor acknowledged persistent challenges, including reaching children in remote and insecure communities and tackling vaccine hesitancy.

She reiterated the state’s commitment to revitalizing primary health care facilities, deploying innovative supply chain solutions, and sustaining community engagement.