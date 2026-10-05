FG completes 10 diagnostic centres, plans six specialty hospitals nationwide

The Federal Government says it has established 10 radio-diagnostic centres across Nigeria and plans to establish a multi-specialty hospital in each of the country’s six geopolitical zones as part of efforts to expand access to specialised healthcare.

The Federal Government says it has established 10 radio-diagnostic centres across Nigeria and plans to establish a multi-specialty hospital in each of the country’s six geopolitical zones as part of efforts to expand access to specialised healthcare.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Ali Pate, disclosed this on Monday during a courtesy visit to Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Pate said the centres were established under the Medical and Diagnostic Services (MEDSERVE) initiative in collaboration with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Bauchi centre set for first inauguration

Pate said the diagnostic centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi was one of the 10 facilities initiated over the past two years.

He said the Bauchi facility, which was launched with the laying of its foundation two years ago, had now been completed alongside the other nine centres across the country.

“Two years ago, we laid the foundation for the first one here in Bauchi, a world-class radio-diagnostic centre, the facility has been completed, and all the 10 facilities all over Nigeria have been completed,” he said.

The minister described the development as the largest expansion of health infrastructure and equipment in Nigeria’s history.

He said Bauchi would host the first inauguration of the completed diagnostic centres, followed by another in Ibadan, while the remaining facilities would be commissioned subsequently.

FG plans more specialised healthcare facilities

Pate also disclosed that the Federal Government had completed three specialised cancer centres as part of efforts to expand access to advanced healthcare services.

He said the projects were part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen the health sector through modern diagnostic equipment, infrastructure, healthcare services, training and research.

The minister added that the government was working with state governments to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

He also disclosed plans to establish a major multi-specialty hospital in each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

FG links health projects to economic reforms

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the diagnostic centre demonstrated how the Federal Government’s economic reforms were being translated into development projects.

Oyedele said the reforms were focused on stabilising the macroeconomy, restoring investor confidence and strengthening institutions to create an environment for further development.

“We will continue to work with Bauchi state and with every state to turn macroeconomic stability into tangible outcomes for our people; better healthcare, better infrastructure and a more productive economy,” he said.

Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed commended the Federal Government for its interventions in health and security.

Mohammed also highlighted the establishment of the University of Health Sciences and the Federal Medical Centre, Misau, among federal interventions in the state.

“We cannot play politics with health and education. We cannot play politics with services,” he said.

Healthcare infrastructure expansion

The completion of the 10 diagnostic centres comes amid broader efforts by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to expand specialised healthcare services and infrastructure.

In February, Nairametrics reported that NSIA, through its healthcare subsidiary MedServe, had expanded its oncology and diagnostic infrastructure, with facilities in Lagos, Kano and Umuahia providing radiotherapy, chemotherapy and diagnostic services. The authority said more than 410,000 diagnostic services had been delivered in Kano and Umuahia by December 2025.

In August, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria was targeting local production and assembly of radiotherapy and imaging equipment by 2030 under a new partnership with China. The initiative is aimed at addressing gaps in cancer-care infrastructure and reducing dependence on imported equipment.