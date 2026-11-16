Africa CDC says Congo’s Ebola outbreak remains out of control

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) says the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months after it was declared, as attacks on health workers, unpaid wages and shortages of basic supplies hamper the response.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) says the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months after it was declared, as attacks on health workers, unpaid wages and shortages of basic supplies hamper the response.

More than 11,200 infections and 5,500 deaths have been reported since Congolese authorities announced the outbreak on May 15, according to government figures cited by Reuters.

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya told Reuters on Sunday, November 15, that more than 80% of new cases were being identified among people who were outside existing contact-tracing lists. He said more than 65% of deaths occurred in communities outside health centres.

Africa CDC warns Ebola remains uncontrolled

“We are all in agreement today to say that this outbreak is still serious, and is still not under control,” Kaseya said.

The share of new cases emerging outside contact lists points to gaps in surveillance. The proportion of deaths occurring outside health facilities also complicates efforts to contain transmission because people with Ebola are most contagious in the later stages of the illness.

Kaseya warned that the outbreak could become the worst on record if it is not contained. He cited deadly attacks on health workers among the obstacles facing the response and acknowledged that some workers had gone unpaid for months.

He said the Congolese government was working to digitize its payroll as it sought to address the delays in paying staff.

Ebola response faces $1.6 billion funding gap

About $2.9 billion has been pledged for the response, according to Kaseya, who urged donors to release around $1.6 billion in promised aid and coordinate more closely with the government in Kinshasa.

He said poor coordination between the government and donors remained a problem and called for closer cooperation to avoid spending money on overlapping efforts.

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières separately reported that assistance was still failing to reach some of the areas most affected by the outbreak despite the funding pledges. It cited ambulances without fuel, a shortage of surveillance teams and health workers who lacked adequate training.

The reported shortages affect basic parts of the response, including the ability to transport patients and deploy teams to identify new infections and trace their contacts.

Nigeria maintains Ebola contact surveillance

When the outbreak was declared on May 15, Africa CDC had linked 65 deaths to Ebola in eastern DR Congo and warned that insecurity and population movement could make it harder to contain. By the end of August, Congolese authorities had reported more than 6,000 confirmed cases and 2,911 deaths.

In Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria stepped up surveillance at airports nationwide after an imported case of the same Bundibugyo virus was confirmed in Abuja in October.

In an update reported on November 11, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said 34 of the 62 identified contacts had completed their 21-day monitoring period, while 28 remained under surveillance. The agency said no additional case had been recorded as of that update.